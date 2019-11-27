How to Watch Battle 4 Atlantis 2019 Online Without Cable

This year’s Battle 4 Atlantis, an annual college basketball tournament held at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, will take place from Nov. 27-29.

All games are scheduled to be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU (schedule and bracket). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all those channels on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, while ESPNU and ESPNEWS are in the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” packages.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of all the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis games on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS are all included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of all the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 30-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2, while the “Sports Extra” add-on comes with 15-plus channels, including ESPNU and ESPNEWS.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of all the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis games on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Battle 4 Atlantis 2019 Preview

This year’s tournament features four teams ranked among top 13: the No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels, the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs, the No. 11 Oregon Ducks, and the No. 13 Seton Hall Pirates.

The Michigan Wolverines, the Iowa State Cyclones, the Alabama Crimson, and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles round out the field.

Wednesday’s tilt between the Pirates and the Ducks highlights the first round, featuring a pair of star guards in Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and the Ducks’ Payton Pritchard.

Pritchard’s averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, all team highs, shooting 54% from the field. On Friday, he scored 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting and notched a game-high 5 assists to help guide Oregon to a 78-66 home victory over the Houston Cougars as the team improved to 5-0.

His play drew praise from Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson.

“The strength of Oregon’s team is their senior point guard,” Sampson said, according to The Associated Press. “He’s in complete control of every facet of their game … he is a tremendous, tremendous college point guard.

“He’s why Oregon is going to be good this year.”

Last year, the Ducks participated in the 2K Classic in November, taking third place behind the champion Iowa Hawkeyes and the UConn Huskies.

“It’s more like the conference tournament. Playing the possibility of three games in three days,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said after the win over Houston, according to 247Sports. “We’ll just prepare for Seton Hall. No sense in getting ready for anything else. We’ll have to play awfully well. They are the favorites in the Big East, a very veteran crew. We had a tough time with this older, more physical team.

“It’s supposed to be the best Holiday Tournament. A lot of good teams in it. Our guys are excited, but we are going to have to play pretty good.”

The Pirates are also coming off a home victory, having bested the Florida A&M Rattlers 87-51 on Saturday behind 23 points from Powell.

Excluding Seton Hall’s Nov. 9 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves, which Powell left with an ankle injury after having logged just 4 minutes, the senior is averaging 28.3 points per game.

His team is 4-1 on the year — their lone loss came at home to the then-No. 3 Michigan State Spartans. Still hobbled by the ankle injury suffered days earlier, Powell scored a game-high 37 points as his team fell 76-73.

“He’s the best player in the country,” Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard said after the defeat, according to ESPN. “It’s not even close.”