How to Watch Belmont vs Samford Basketball Online

The Belmont Bruins basketball team will host the Samford Bulldogs at the Curb Event Center on Monday.

Samford vs Belmont Preview

The Bruins saw the departure of a program icon over the offseason, as head coach Rick Byrd, who racked up 713 wins across 33 seasons at the helm of the squad, called it a career. The school replaced him with former Lipscomb Bisons head coach Casey Alexander, a Belmont alum.

Belmont also lost a pair of seniors who led the team in scoring — forward Dylan Windler got selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA draft, and guard Kevin McClain is playing overseas. Both were named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference team in 2018-19.

“I’m a different guy,” Alexander said before the season, according to the Belmont Vision. “It may be a new era in certain ways, but I will stay true to what Belmont is and what this program has stood for and what’s made it great.”

The Bruins dropped their debut under Alexander on Wednesday, falling to the Illinois State Redbirds 79-72 on the road.

“We played well and ran the plays we wanted to play,” Alexander said, according to Mid-Major Madness. “I’ll take those shots and my team anytime. Our [three-point] shots just weren’t falling in the second half.”

The Bulldogs, in their sixth season under head coach Scott Padgett, are off to a 1-1 start. On Tuesday, they dropped their season opener to the Moorehead State Eagles 90-86 in overtime on the road. They got into the win column two days later, besting Division II’s Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers 68-42.

Last year, Samford went 17-16 despite losing three transfers to high-major schools ahead of the season. All three went on to become key starters for their new teams in 2018-19: guard Justin Coleman led the Arizona Wildcats in assists per game, fellow guard Christen Cunningham did the same for the Louisville Cardinals, and big man Wyatt Walker led the North Carolina State Wolfpack rotation in field-goal percentage, ranking second in blocks per game and third in rebounds per contest.

“To be honest with you with the turnover we had,” Padgett said in January, according to Mid-Major Madness, “my expectations for this team coming into the season was to be one that changed the culture around here and to have everybody bought in. To work hard every day and play for each other and that was my expectation.“

Samford point guard Josh Sarkey led the Southern Conference in assists per game (7.2) and ranked seventh in points per game (16.3) last year.

Now a senior, he played every minute of the overtime defeat against Moorehead State, scoring 24 points and dishing 6 assists, both team highs.