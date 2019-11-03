Bucs vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to keep pace in the ultra-competitive NFC West as the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town on Sunday.

Bucs vs Seahawks Preview

The Seahawks are off to a 6-2 start and could pick up an important win as they face the Bucs. With a tough gauntlet remaining in the weeks to follow, Seattle needs to pick up wins where it can.

“I like the spot that we’re at,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “There’s been situations or games where we’ve been 4-4, or a lot worse records. So sitting at 6-2 with a chance to improve and really take off defensively, I like our chances.”

Seahawks head coach echoed those sentiments about the halfway mark of the season.

“It isn’t just getting to the halfway point, it’s what you’re going to do about it,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “That’s all gone and done with. Now this is when the run to the finish is under way.”

The Seahawks made some noise this week with a big transaction, claiming former Patriots receiver Josh Gordon off waivers. He won’t play this week, but could be a big part of the offense moving forward.

“He’s a unique talent,” coach Pete Carroll said after practice Friday. “Next week, we’ll take a look and see what he looks like. He’s done a lot of good stuff and made a lot of good plays. We’ll find out more next week. Won’t have anything to do with this game.”

The Bucs have 11 turnovers in the last two weeks combined and have lost their last three in a row.

“Just having the game and giving it away. It’s time to stop,” Arians said. “I think they all feel that, and it’s a very good feeling as a coach to come back on a plane that’s angrier about losing.”

Seattle is a 5-point favorite for the game. Surprisingly, the Seahawks are just 2-2 at home at CenturyLink Field, which has a reputation of being one of the toughest places to play in the league.

“It’s kind of odd because when we played them every year, they’d beat us at home and we’d beat them up there,” Arians said. “A lot of those games were really close games that we won at the end. If you can hang in there with the crowd and the environment and everything that’s so unique about the place, and don’t get overwhelmed, you’ll have a chance to win the game.”