How to Watch Clippers vs Rockets Online Without Cable

The Houston Rockets will host the Los Angeles Clippers at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include ESPN.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Rockets on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Rockets on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Rockets on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Clippers vs Rockets Preview

The Clippers improved to 7-3 on Monday, besting the Toronto Raptors 98-88 at home.

Forward Kawhi Leonard, who last year led the Raptors to their first NBA title before departing in free agency, had the worst outing of his young Clippers career, shooting 2-of-11 for 12 points and committing 9 turnovers.

While Leonard wasn’t effective as a scorer, he found other ways to impact the game, finishing with 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals.

“They [made] me better tonight,” Leonard said, according to ESPN. “As soon as I walked across half court, they were trying to get the ball out of my hands, sending an extra defender. It’s going to [make] my teammates better. [Opponents are] going to do it at times in the playoffs and regular season, and they are going to knock down the open shot. That’s what wins games: open shots.

“We came out with the win, and they did a great job on me tonight. … But I’m glad they did. It [made] me better, and it’s going to [make] my teammates better as well.”

Clippers reserve guard Lou Williams scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Montrezl Harrell, Williams’ pick-and-roll partner off the bench, scored 14 to go with 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.

“It was fun,” Leonard said, per ESPN. “It’s even better coming out with a win. My teammates made shots. It wasn’t one of those nights for me.”

He added: “It’s just fun being able to compete against guys you were with last year.”

The Rockets are also 7-3, most recently besting the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 in Louisiana on Monday.

Houston guard James Harden dropped 19 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter, which included two-minute stretch in which he scored 13 consecutive points.

“It’s go time,” Harden said, according to The Associated Press. “The fourth quarter is winning time, so you’ve got to be more aggressive and make plays whenever they come to you, whether it’s my shot or getting to the basket, shooting my floater or making the right play.”

The Rockets were clinging to a four-point lead when Harden’s flurry pushed the advantage to 110-93. He finished with 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

“It’s what he does,” Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni said, per The Associated Press. “It shouldn’t have been (just a four-point lead). We have to close games out. We have to play better. We have to play smart, and tonight I didn’t think we did. Good enough to win? OK, but that’s not what we want to be.”