CMA Awards 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the CMAs Online

The 2019 Country Music Awards, also known as the CMA Awards, airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Carrie Underwood returns as the host of the event, alongside special guest hosts and performers Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the 2019 CMA Awards on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the 2019 CMA Awards on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 2019 CMA Awards on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘CMA Awards 2019’ Preview

CMA Awards 2019 will see the return of country music stars Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The former recently sat down with to discuss her hosting stint, and why she is particularly excited to take the stage this year. “It does not get bigger than that or better than that,” Underwood told Universal Music Nashville. “I feel like the three of us love what we do so much, and we love country music, and it means something, I feel like, to have us up there on that stage kind of driving the bus for the evening and setting the tone.”

Underwood also said that she was “pleased and excited” to shine a light on female representation in country music, and do so with two of of the genre’s biggest icons. “We just want to be respectful of our genre and of this awards show,” she said. “Because it’s so important to us, and shine a light on what I think is the backbone of country music, and that’s the females that have come before all of us and will come in the future.”

As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch. https://t.co/IHuX1GnhQi — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 19, 2019

“I feel like women are the backbone of country music, when you think back to some of the greatest country artists of all time, like Dolly, Reba, Loretta, Patsy, Tammy — they don’t even need last names,” Underwood said in a separate interview. “They were the ones that taught me how to sing, how to act, how to dress, how to be onstage, and they taught me that anything is possible. They’re why I do what I get to do. I’m glad we’re celebrating that, and hopefully we can keep that legacy going.”

CMA Awards 2019 will be Underwood’s eleventh go as host, though she will be without her longtime show partner Brad Paisley. The latter has not talked about the network’s decision to replace him, but he has made a point of voicing his support for Underwood and the special guest hosts. “As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a video from the CMA account.