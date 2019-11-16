How to Watch Cornell vs Dartmouth Football Online

The Dartmouth Big Green football team will host the Cornell Big Red at Memorial Field on Saturday.

How to Watch Cornell vs Dartmouth

The game (1:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most Ivy League football games this season, plus other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Cornell vs Dartmouth live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Cornell vs Dartmouth Preview

The Big Green are the Ivy League’s lone undefeated team (8-0 overall, 5-0 in league play), holding a one-game advantage for the conference title over two squads: the Princeton Tigers and the Yale Bulldogs, both 4-1 in Ivy League play.

Dartmouth ended Princeton’s 17-game winning streak last week at Yankee Stadium, winning 27-10 to put themselves in the driver’s seat for the league title.

“The next two ball games we just have to — repeating myself — finish,” Big Green head coach Buddy Teevens said, according to The Dartmouth. “I think with the maturity of our team, they know what a letdown can be. We’re as good as we play, not as people might say, and that’s it. Enjoy the bus ride tonight, and get back to work tomorrow.”

Dartmouth’s defense broke a scoreless tie midway through the opening quarter, when linebacker Niko Lalos picked off a screen pass and carried the ball 22 yards to the end zone. It was the first interception of the senior’s career.

“Coming out, we just wanted to get as much pressure as we could on that quarterback,” Lalos said, per The Dartmouth. “He can sling it, so we just wanted to get him off. I saw that flair pass, and the guy cut me, so he just kind of threw it out there. It was there for the taking, so I just tried to make a play, and it worked out for me.”

The Big Red (2-6, 1-4) lost to the Penn Quakers in a nail-biter last week, falling in their quest for the Trustees’ Cup — awarded each year to the winner of the Cornell–Penn rivalry game — for a sixth straight season.

With 50 seconds left, Cornell junior quarterback Richie Kenney found junior wideout Phazione McClurge in the end zone to cut Penn’s lead to 21-20, capping a seven-and-a-half-minute, 94-yard drive.

Rather than attempt a game-tying extra point, Cornell head coach David Archer opted for a two-point conversion. Kenney attempted a screen pass, which fell incomplete.

“I thought we had a really good rhythm going offensively — it was a 94-yard drive,” Archer said, according to The Cornell Sun. “Being the visitor at their homecoming, I thought, ‘I like our odds of getting three yards.’”

The Big Red outgained the Quakers 434-263, but Penn never turned the ball over, while Cornell lost the ball on downs twice and threw an interception.

“I think we made some good plays — a really back-and-forth game between evenly matched teams,” Cornell head coach David Archer said, per The Cornell Sun. “We made some plays in the passing game and on defense, but in such a close game, it’s hard to think of the positives when you lose such a close one.”