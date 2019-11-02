How to Watch Dartmouth vs Harvard Football Online

The Harvard Crimson football team will host the Dartmouth Big Green in Ivy League play on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most Ivy League college football games, plus other college football and live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Dartmouth vs Harvard live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Dartmouth vs Harvard Preview

Six games into Dartmouth’s season, they have yet to lose.

Last week, they pounded the Columbia Lions 59-24 at home for their third victory in Ivy League play.

“It was a strange game,” Big Green head coach Buddy Teevens said, according to The Dartmouth. “A lot of stuff just happened.”

He added: “Guys are legitimately upset that we allowed too many yards, that we allowed too many points, that we turned the ball over. When they’re self-critical like that, it makes it easier to coach. There’s an awareness. We’ve been in this position before, and we didn’t finish.”

The Big Green lost a yard and went three-and-out on the first drive of the game. When Dartmouth got the ball back, following a Columbia field goal, senior quarterback Jared Gerbino threw his first interception of the season.

The Lions went backward before punting to Dartmouth senior Drew Estrada, who returned for an 87-yard touchdown.

“We do a really good job on special teams,” Estrada said, per The Dartmouth. “We pride ourselves on that. Tonight, the guys were getting their blocks and holding up just enough to where I could make one guy miss. After I made that guy miss, it was clear and open to the end zone.”

The wide receiver caught a pair of passes for 14 yards, completed a 34-yard pass of his own, and carried the ball three times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

“Estrada — he’s very snake-like,” Teevens said, per The Dartmouth. “Just very elusive. You see that as a wide receiver, the subtle nuances, how he dips and weaves. He’s got great vision. He’s a very, very effective football player.”

The Crimson had a four-game winning streak snapped last week, losing to the undefeated Princeton Tigers 30-24 to fall to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Harvard outgained the Tigers 471-415, but junior quarterback Jake Smith threw a trio of interceptions. Princeton didn’t turn the ball over.

“Hell of a football game,” Harvard head coach Tim Murphy said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “At the end of the day, I think the team that made the least mistakes won the football game.”

He added: “Any time you make mistakes, any time you have takeaways, everybody pins it on the quarterback. But it’s a little bit of everybody, I take responsibility. Ultimately those are my responsibilities.”

Harvard’s defense held Princeton to 103 rushing yards on 38 carries (2.7 yards per attempt) and sacked quarterback Kevin Davidson four times.

“I thought our defense played their butts off, they did a tremendous job,” Murphy said, per The Crimson. “We made them really have to make plays.”