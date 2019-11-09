How to Watch Dayton vs Indiana State Basketball Online

The Dayton Flyers basketball team will host the Indiana State Sycamores for each squad’s season opener on Saturday.

The Flyers, entering their third season under head coach Anthony Grant, went 21-12 last year, finishing third in the Atlantic 10 with a 13-5 league mark.

They lost just two rotation players over the offseason — forward Josh Cunningham graduated and guard Jordan Davis transferred.

Dayton will add four transfers this season — guards Ibi Watson and Rodney Chatman, forward Chase Johnson, and center Jordy Tshimanga.

Watson, Chatman, and Tshimanga joined the team ahead of the 2018-19 campaign and sat out for the year while practicing with the team, per the NCAA’s transfer rules. Johnson transferred in January, then won an appeal to the NCAA that rendered him eligible for the start of the 2019-20 season.

On November 2, Chatman and Johnson started the Flyers’ preseason tune-up against Division II’s Cedarville Yellow Jackets.

Chatman shot 4-of-5 from 3-point range, finishing with 12 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Johnson scored 8 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. Watson came off the bench to score a game-high 17 points.

“I thought Rodney did a good job,” Grant said after the 93-60 victory at home, per the Dayton Daily News. “I think it starts for us on the defensive end. He was able to put pressure on the ball, able to disrupt some things they were trying to do. I thought that’s where it started. I thought all our guys really understood what this was. It’s an exhibition game. It’s our first opportunity to get out in front of a crowd. A lot of these guys that were here last year didn’t get a chance to play in front of Dayton fans. The experience of getting out in front of our fans was a good step in the right direction, but it’s one step. It’s an exhibition game.”

The Sycamores went 15-16 overall and 7-11 in Missouri Valley Conference play last season, their ninth under head coach Greg Lansing. They’re seeking their first winning season since the 2013-14 campaign.

In 2018-19, Indiana State guard Tyreke Key, now a junior, led all MVC players with 17.4 points per game.

“We’ve had a losing season since I’ve been here so finishing towards the top of the league is what we’re shooting for and capable of — and we have the pieces to do it,” Key said, according to the Tribune-Star. “We just have to be focused in prep, knowing what the other team is going to do and we can’t make mistakes like we did last year. There were some games we lost last year on dumb mistakes. We have a smart team this year, so that ain’t going to happen.”