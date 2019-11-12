How to Watch Disney Plus Online On Your PC and Mac

Subscribe to Disney Plus Here

Disney Plus launch day is finally upon us, and that means we’re all going to want to watch our favorite Disney shows and movies the easiest way possible. For most, that means grabbing a seat on the couch, booting up your laptop, and using your browser of choice to stream Disney Plus.

Luckily, Disney has confirmed that Disney Plus is available on PC, Mac, and Chromebooks at launch, as well as your Xbox One, PS4, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to stream Disney Plus on your PC or Mac, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Google Chrome), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for the show/movie you want to watch 6. Select the show or movie 7. Click Play.

If done correctly, congrats— you should be streaming Disney Plus by now.

You can also Bookmark Disney Plus on your Windows PC by browsing to the Disney Plus home and pressing CTRL+D (hold CTRL and press D) in Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, or Microsoft Edge. On Mac devices, use Command+D.

Watch Disney Plus in 4K on PC

Of course, one of the benefits many of you will have when watching Disney Plus on your PC is that you can watch it on your shiny new 4K-ready PC monitor.

Required Bandwidth

If you’re looking to stream Disney Plus in 4K, there are some prerequisites. First, to stream anything in 4K, you’ll need an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps, and even higher than that is better. If you’re unsure of your bandwidth, head over to speedtest.net and use that tool to test your connection speed. If the first part of the test (which tests your download speed) is at least 25 Mbps, you’re good to go! If not, you might want to give your service provider a ring a ding ding and ask how to get higher internet speeds.

Required Minimum Specs

As far as your desktop or laptop’s specs are considered, it’s recommended to have at least a 4th generation i7 processor, although you shouldn’t have much of an issue using lesser-than processors. If you’re looking to stream Disney Plus in 4K on PC, and aren’t sure if your laptop or desktop can handle it, simply give it a try. You honestly won’t know until you try, because there are so many other factors at play when it comes to the recommended setup.

You’ll also need to set your display to 4K resolution: 3840×2160 pixels. To do so, right click on your desktop and go to Display Settings, scroll down to the Display Resolution, click the dropbox, and make sure you have 3840×2160 selected.

Now, you can’t simply stream 4K video in Google Chrome like you’d think you’d be able to. Chrome actually limits streaming resolutions to 720p (yes, seriously!).

Instead, you’ll have to use Microsoft Edge, which is the only browser that allows you to stream content in 4K resolution. You’ll also need to ensure that you’re using an HDCP 2.2-compliant connection going to a 4K display.

How Much Will Disney Plus Cost ?

You’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month, as well as a 7-day free trial.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus website on your device to start streaming.

