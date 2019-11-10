Dolphins vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Indianapolis Colts look to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when they play host to the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Colts on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Colts on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Colts on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Colts and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Dolphins vs Colts Preview

The Indianapolis Colts (5-3) will come into Sunday with their field general’s status up in the air, as they take on the Miami Dolphins (1-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be a game-time decision after he was forced from last week’s game with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

If Brissett can’t go, veteran Brian Hoyer will take the reigns under center. The 34-year-old Hoyer was more than serviceable last week in relief of Brissett, as he threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns, almost leading the Colts to a come-from-behind victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a 43-yard go-ahead field goal with 1:14 remaining in the game, and Indianapolis fell on the road in Pittsburgh, 26-24.

The 47-year-old Vinatieri has now missed five field goals out of 17 attempts this season.

With the loss, the Colts dropped out of first place in the AFC South. They now trail the Houston Texans (6-3) by a 1/2 game.

All eight of the Colts’ games this season have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins come into Sunday’s game fresh off recording their first win of the 2019 season last week.

The Dolphins picked up their first W, beating their former coach Adam Gase and the New York Jets, 26-18.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team to its highest point total of the season thus far, completing 24-of-36 passes for 288 yards and three TDs.

Rookie standout receiver Preston Williams caught two of those scores but suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Dolphins, who have the worst rushing game in the league with an average of 3.1 rushing yards per game, will turn to second-year pro Kalen Ballage to run the ball against the Colts.

Sunday will be a special day in Indianapolis, as the Colts will honor their former long-time All-Pro defensive end Dwight Freeney, by inducting him into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Freeney suited up for 11 seasons for the Colts, recording the second-most sacks in franchise history (107.5). The three-time All-Pro was a part of the 2006 Super Bowl-winning team.

LAST MEETING:

Colts beat the Dolphins 27-24 in Indianapolis on Nov. 25, 2018.

ODDS:

Colts -11.5

Over/Under Total Points: 44