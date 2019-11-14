How to Watch England vs Montenegro Euro Qualifier in US

The England national soccer team will host Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

How to Watch England vs Montenegro in US

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of many Euro qualifiers, plus other international soccer and live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch England vs Montenegro live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

England vs Montenegro Preview

England, who play Kosovo on Sunday, need just one point from their remaining two matches to advance to the finals.

On Wednesday, manager Gareth Southgate said to expect a youthful starting lineup against Montenegro — perhaps younger than the starting squad for their 3-2 victory over Spain in Seville a year ago, which was their youngest starting XI since 1959.

“It’ll be a very young line-up for sure,” he said, according to Reuters. “I think the line-up against Spain was one of the youngest for decades and I think, without sitting down to work it out, we are going to be even younger than that.

“We have had teams of potential and promise forever, but this group went further than most of those last summer. I don’t think we were the most experienced or the most talented team during that period but we delivered.

“We are looking forward to tomorrow night’s game. Not only the opportunity to qualify for the European Championship but also the occasion. England’s 1,000th game will be special for everyone associated with the team now and in the past.”

One player who certainly won’t be involved for England: Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, who clashed with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez at St. George’s Park on Monday. After the incident, Southgate dropped Sterling from the roster.

“I have to always look at what’s right for getting this team to perform for the country,” Southgate said, per Reuters. “My decision are the only ones that get tested over the following months and years… I don’t take any enjoyment from it.

“I wouldn’t imagine that he is hugely enthusiastic and I can understand that. He is a massive part of what we do and he is part of the group, but for me the thing is finished.

“Raheem is an excellent player who has been in great form, but we will put out a team full of technical ability and passion and enthusiasm. Everyone in the squad is ready. It’s hardly ever any different.”

The Three Lions blasted Montenegro 5-1 at Podgorica City Stadium when these sides met in March.

The Brave Falcons have failed to score in three consecutive matches.

“We have a lot of injured players and we come here without achieving the results we wanted,” Montenegro head coach Faruk Hadžibegić said, according to the Daily Mail.

“We will still go on the pitch with our heads high and try and achieve the best result we can and represent our country.”