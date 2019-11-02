How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs Western Kentucky Football Online

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers football team will host the Florida Atlantic Owls in Conference USA play on Saturday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) won't be on regular TV anywhere

Florida Atlantic vs Western Kentucky Preview

The Hilltoppers had a four-game winning streak snapped last week, when they narrowly lost to the Marshall Thundering Herd 26-23 on the road to fall to 4-1 in conference action and 5-3 on the year.

Western Kentucky turned it over on each of their first two possessions — an interception, then a fumble — setting up a pair of short-field touchdowns for Marshall.

“They got after us,” Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. “They came out hot and fast and made plays and we turned the ball over. We were moving the ball, but we turned it over twice. We were having a game, but just the mistakes offensively were the turnovers.

“They were a big, strong football team and our kids hung in there. We had our chance to win.”

The Hilltoppers overcame a 20-3 halftime deficit to tie the game at 23 in the fourth quarter, but Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser won it with a 53-yard field goal as time expired.

“I feel like we started slow offensively and defensively,” Hilltoppers wide receiver Lucky Jackson said, per the Bowling Green Daily News. “We all got stronger as the game went on and we finished strong. I feel like that slow start got the best of us.”

He added: “We know we’re a better offense than that and we have to take care of the ball and make the most of these drives. We were putting together positive plays, but we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot.”

The Owls throttled the Old Dominion Monarchs 41-3 last week to improve to 3-1 in Conference USA play and 5-3 overall.

Wide receiver Deangelo Antoine made a team-high 9 catches for 69 yards and added a 48-yard rushing touchdown on a reverse in the third quarter.

“I think he is a natural player. He has got good vision. He knows when to slow down and when to speed up on guys, like his reverse,” Owls head coach Lane Kiffin said, according to The Palm Beach Post. “I think he is just a really good natural player. I wish that we had him longer than just one year.”

FAU quarterback Chris Robison left the game with an undisclosed injury moments before halftime, after a tackle from behind drove his head and left (non-throwing) shoulder into the ground. Before the injury, he completed 17 of 24 passes for 208 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception.

The redshirt sophomore is expected to be back in the lineup against the Hilltoppers.