How to Watch Georgia vs Florida Football Online Without Cable

With some of the top teams in the country idle this week, No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia get a showcase spot in a battle of top 10 squads on the fringe of College Football Playoff contention on Saturday at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party..

Georgia vs Florida Preview

There will be much at stake when SEC foes Georgia and Florida meet up at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

The rivalry matchup takes on an extra edge of importance this year, with both teams on the fringe of College Football Playoff contention and the loser almost certainly being pushed out of the running.

Each team already has a blemish on their resume. The Bulldogs lost to South Carolina in double-overtime, while the Gators were upended by LSU.

“We’re playing for pretty much everything we want in our season in one game, so we approach it just like that,” Georgia running back D’Andre Swift. “Everybody knows what’s ahead of us, so we have to approach it that way.”

For the Gators, a win would also help them stay in the chase for the top spot in the SEC East and give them a chance to keep the Bulldogs from a third consecutive SEC title game.

“We know what’s at stake,” Florida linebacker Jon Greenard said. “We’ve got the bad taste out of our mouth from last year, and this game changes everything. If we win, we’ve just got to do our job from that point on. If we lose, it just makes it that much harder and the chances the place we want to go that window gets very slim.”

Florida head coach Dan Mullen is trying to take an approach that focused on the all-or-nothing aspect of the contest.

“I never try to measure anything off one individual game,” Mullen said. “Because all of a sudden, you win one game and you think you have arrived, and then you lose another one and it’s a disaster. And neither of those two are true.”

Swift leads the SEC with 107.7 yards per game, which is a good omen for Georgia. The team with the most rushing yards has won the last 13 meetings.

But Florida will be getting a playmaker of their own back in receiver Kadarius Toney, who has missed the last six games.

“He brings a whole different aspect,” fellow Florida receiver Josh Hammond said. “He’s a different receiver than the rest of us because of the things he can do with the ball in his hands. It will be interesting to see what other tricks and packages that coach (Dan) Mullen will put in for him.”

Georgia is a 6.5-point neutral site favorite. The total is set at 45.5. The teams have split the last 10 matchups..