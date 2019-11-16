How to Watch Harvard vs Buffalo Basketball Online

As part of a one-day triple-header, the Harvard Crimson (3-1) men’s basketball team will face the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) in Toronto on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Raptors.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Harvard vs Buffalo

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be on TSN in Canada and won’t be on TV in the United States, but those in the US can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of all three Naismith Classic games, plus college basketball and other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Harvard vs Buffalo live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Harvard vs Buffalo Preview

Harvard is coming off two wins in a row: a strong 67-46 win over Maine, followed by a 59-56 victory the team eked out against the Siena Saints. The Crimson have an exciting mix of talent on the team this year, from sophomore guard Noah Kirkwood, who leads the team in scoring this year with 13.5 points a game, to freshman forward Chris Ledlum, who is averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds through four games so far.

Harvard struggled to score against Siena, with Ledlum being the only player to score in double figures for the Crimson. The game certainly came down to the wire, and free throw shooting helped seal it, as Harvard’s Christian Juzang made both of his foul shots with 0.6 seconds left to help seal the victory.

The Bulls’ most recent victory came against a Division III team, Nazareth College. The Bulls handily won that contest, 109-72, and were led by Ronaldo Segu and Jayvon Graves, who had 17 points apiece. Segu was 5-6 from 3-point range, and the Bulls shot 56% from the floor in that game. They’ll need more of that quality shooting from Segu and his teammates against Harvard.

The Bulls’ win against Nazareth College was an improvement over their first game of the season, a 68-63 loss to Dartmouth that saw Buffalo’s 26-game home winning streak come to an end. The Bulls shot poorly in the first half of that game, and couldn’t quite mount a comeback. Buffalo will need to shoot much better from the field in this one, and it wouldn’t hurt if they were solid from beyond the arc, as well. So far this season, they are averaging 13 3-pointers a game as a team, and some stellar long-distance shooting could be just what they need to keep this one close.