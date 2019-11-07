How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Series’ Premiere Without Cable

High School Musical is back. The beloved Disney franchise transitions to the small screen with a mockumentary format, and a bevy of new characters who will be paying homage to the original films.

While future episodes will be on Disney+, the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will air Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, Disney and Freeform. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the premiere on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets), Disney Channel (all markets) and Freeform (all markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Disney Channel and Freeform are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package, while Disney is also in the “Sling Blue” bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets), Disney Channel and Feeform.

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Premiere Preview

High School Musical: The Musical is different from most television reboots in that it acknowledges the fictional elements of the original films. Instead of taking place within the same universe, the series will take place at East High School in Salt Lake City, where the High School Musical films were shot. Miss Jenn, a new teacher, decides to stage a performance of High School Musical: The Musical for her first winter theater production, to celebrate the school’s affiliation with the original films.

Corbin Bleu, a star of the original trilogy, appeared at D23 to talk about the new series and how it honors what he and his co-stars did. “It has been over a decade since the original High School Musical movie,” he recalled. “It was the first TV movie to be put on iTunes. The franchise went on to win two Emmy awards and become a stage production. It was a wild ride. Today, the journey continues. Disney’s new streaming platform is going to be playing host to a brand new television series that is a reinvention of Disney Channel’s most successful TV movie franchise of all time.”

Executive producer and showrunner Tim Federle also talked about the series and the meta elements that it will be playing with. He explained that he wanted to go in a different direction as a means of paying respect to the originals films. “You don’t want to remake High School Musical because it’s still perfect,” he stated. “What I wanted to do was capture the real spirit of theater kids. So what if we cast real teenagers with acne? They’re not going to lip-sync, they’re going to sing live. It’s the real deal. The entire series is all about finding your tribe. A new generation deserves new characters.”