How to Watch His Dark Materials Premiere Online Without Cable

The highly anticipated new HBO series, His Dark Materials, premieres tonight, Monday, November 4, 2019. The premiere airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). You’ll likely want to watch the premiere live as it airs, so you’re not spoiled on anything.

How to Stream ‘His Dark Materials’

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

HBO Go vs HBO Now

You can also stream via HBO.

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. But if you’re already paying for HBO elsewhere, you won’t get this one for free. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO instead and it won’t cost you any extra.

HBO Go is HBO’s other streaming service. HBO GO would be your choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. Some are still negotiating terms to be able to use HBO GO. So you should check before tonight to make sure that your cable company lets you access and use HBO GO to watch the documentary.

‘His Dark Materials’ Preview

His Dark Materials: Season 1 | Official Trailer | HBO

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.

His Dark Materials is the new fantasy epic that very well could be HBO’s new Game of Thrones equivalent. It’s based on the trilogy by Philip Pullman, also called His Dark Materials. The series is being co-developed by BBC and HBO International.

HBO’s synopsis for the series reads: “Based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, His Dark Materials follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a sinister plot of a secret organization, encounter extraordinary beings and protect dangerous secrets.”

The first season is based on the first novel, called Northern Lights (or The Golden Compass in the United States.) It takes place on a parallel Earth and follows the story of Lyra, an orphan girl. Her uncle Lord Asriel is at odds with Magisterium, and she’s caught in the middle.

The list of stars for this series is impressive. The cast includes Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, Mrs. Coulter as Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby.

An interesting plot in His Dark Materials is that humans’ souls exist as companion creatures called Daemons that live outside their bodies.

The synopsis for Episode 1 reads: “Orphan Lyra Belacqua’s world is turned upside-down by her long-absent uncle’s return from the north, while the glamorous Mrs. Coulter visits Jordan College with a proposition.”

Season 1 will have eight episodes. It’s already been renewed for a second season.

