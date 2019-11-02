How to Watch Kansas vs Kansas State Football Online Without Cable

The Kansas Jayhawks football team will host the Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Kansas vs Kansas State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Kansas vs Kansas State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Kansas vs Kansas State on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Kansas State vs Kansas Preview

The Wildcats are 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play in their first season under head coach Chris Kleiman. Last week, they upset the fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners 48-41 at home behind 4 rushing touchdowns from redshirt junior quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Kansas State hadn’t beaten a top-10 opponent in Manhattan since they topped the No. 4 Texas Longhorns in 2006, and they hadn’t bested the Sooners at home since 1996.

“This win definitely solidifies the type of coach and person that Coach Kleiman is and what we’re capable of doing at K-State,” Thompson said after the victory, according to 247Sports. “He’s going to do a great job of continuing to lead this program and keep us headed in the right direction.”

He added: “I don’t know if it really has fully hit me, to be honest. I’ve been a loss for words, honestly, sitting down there at my locker, just thinking about what we just did and how we did it. It’s a special moment for me in my life and for Kansas State and for the history here to go down as a game that people remember forever. The thought of me being a part of it, a small part of it, is something I’m truly grateful for.

“I had so much fun today.”

Thompson completed 18 of 28 passes for 213 yards and added 39 yards with his feet. He’s turned the ball over just twice this season, tallying 7 touchdowns through the air and 7 touchdowns on the ground.

“With Skylar, he’s just getting more and more comfortable with our system and our offense,” Klieman said Tuesday, per 247Sports. “It was game seven and he was really in control and we’ve seen that over the last couple of weeks, him continuing to improve. As far as what I was most pleased with, just the fact that we really talked about not looking at the scoreboard and playing the game.”

The Jayhawks snapped a four-game losing streak last week, besting the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a field goal as timed expired to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12.

Kansas senior quarterback Carter Stanley tossed an interception on the first play from scrimmage, then rebounded to throw for 415 yards and a quartet touchdowns. He also ran one in.

Junior wideout Stephon Robinson Jr. reeled in 6 passes for 186 yards and a pair of scores.

“We really targeted players, guys that we felt could make big plays,” Kansas head coach Les Miles said, according to The Associated Press. “We targeted underneath coverage and over the top coverage. Steph Robinson had a grand, just a great game.”