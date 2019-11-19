How to Watch Kansas State vs Arkansas Pine Bluff Basketball

An undefeated team will host a winless one Tuesday when the Kansas State Wildcats (3-0) host the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-3) at Fred Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

How to Watch Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Kansas State

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Kansas State Preview

The Wildcats are coming off a 73-54 home win against Monmouth, and they are off to a great start, winning their first three–but they have been slow to get going in the first half this season. Kansas State has been outscored 74-57 in the first half so far this season, and Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber thinks it’s important for his team to shoot better early, while also being more opportunistic.

The Wildcats won by nearly 20 points against Monmouth, but they had to make a run in the second half to do it. “We missed some open shots early,” Weber said. “We’ve got to make sure we get east baskets. We’ve got to get transition baskets, we’ve got to get inside touches, we’ve got to get second-chance points,” Weber said about his team’s upcoming game against UAPB.

Junior guard Cartier Diarra and senior forward Xavier Sneed had off games against Monmouth, and they’ll be looking to hit the ground running against Arkansas Pine Bluff. Diarra is averaging 14.3 points a game, while Sneed is also chipping in 14.3 points per contest.

The Golden Lions are coming off a tough 67-54 loss to Grand Canyon. UAPB outrebounded Grand Canyon by a 35-33 margin, but they could not come back in the second half. Juniors Shaun Doss and Terrance Banyard each scored 12 points against GCU, and they’ll need some help from their teammates if they want to compete in this one. Arkansas Pine Bluff has just one player (Doss) averaging in double digits so far this season. The team will also need to shoot much better as a unit than they have been shooting through their first three games.

The Golden Lions are shooting 58.8 % from the free throw line, 25% from beyond the arc, and 36.9% overall. They have scored 51.7 points per game, while giving up 82.3 points per contest this season. That simply won’t cut it against this tough Kansas State team.

The Wildcats are heavily favored in this one, predicted to win by 26 points.