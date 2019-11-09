How to Watch Kennesaw State vs Campbell Football Online

The Campbell Camels football team will host the Kennesaw State Owls in Big South play on Saturday at Barker–Lane Stadium.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Kennesaw State vs Campbell live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch Kennesaw St vs Campbell on ESPN+

Campbell vs Kennesaw State Preview

Each team had a six-game winning streak snapped last week, falling in dissimilar fashions.

The Owls suffered their worst home defeat in program history, losing to the Monmouth Hawks 45-21 to fall to 7-2 on the year and 2-1 in Big South play. Kennesaw State took a 7-3 lead in the final minute of the first quarter before Monmouth scored the game’s next 42 points, finding the end zone on six consecutive possessions.

“Well, that doesn’t happen around here very often. We got out butts kicked today,” Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon said after the defeat, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. “We got outcoached, outplayed, outexecuted — however you want to look at it. We couldn’t get anything going, and we couldn’t get off the field. I really don’t know a better way to explain it to you better than that.”

On Wednesday, Bohannon said the coaching staff wasn’t changing their practice routine ahead of the tilt with the Camels.

“The game (last) Saturday was about a lot of little things that turned into big things,” he said, per the Marietta Daily Journal. “Learning how to deal with adversity along the way is a big part of it as well. It’s about our attitude and how we go about our business. Refocus, recalibrate, look at what you did wrong and fix it.

“I told the guys on Monday, you have to punt sometimes. Sometimes, when you play good teams, they are going to score a touchdown, maybe two. Maybe, there is a turnover. That’s not time to make plays. That’s time for you to go do your job.”

Campbell dropped a heartbreaker to the out-of-conference North Alabama Lions last week, succumbing to a field goal as time expired. The Camels, who are 3-0 in Big South play, fell to 6-2 on the season.

Camels freshman quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams leads qualified Big South players in touchdown-to-interception ratio, having thrown 15 scores and 5 picks. He’s completed 59.3% of his passes for 1,476 yards, adding 418 yards and 4 touchdowns with his feet. He even caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in an October 19 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

Williams ranks 11th among Big South players in rushing yards. Campbell running backs Jonathan Hawkins, a graduate transfer, and Cameron Davis, a freshman, rank ninth and 13th, respectively, with 446 and 373 yards on the ground.

“Teams have a hard time scheming us up,” Williams said before the 25-24 loss to the Lions, according to the TimesDaily. “They really don’t know who’s going to take over that game. That’s what makes this offense dynamic.”