How to Watch Kennesaw State vs Gardner-Webb Football Online

The Kennesaw State Owls football team will host the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs in Big South play on Saturday.

How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs Kennesaw State

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs Kennesaw State Preview

The Owls blasted the Hampton Pirates 50-7 on the road last week, improving to 9-2 on the year and 4-1 in Big South play.

Hampton assembled just two drives that consisted of more than four plays — a 10-play push on their opening possession that resulted in an interception, and a 15-play drive that ended on downs 18 yards from Kennesaw State’s end zone with seconds left in the first half.

“They took the ball down the field on the opening drive, and we ended it with an interception, which was big, and we were able to move the ball pretty consistently all day,” Owls head coach Brian Bohannon said, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.

Kennesaw State racked up 361 rushing yards on 56 carries. Of the 10 Owls to run the ball, six scored.

“That’s a little bit of who we are right now,” Bohannon said, per the Marietta Daily Journal. “Whoever’s in there, they’ve got to go do their job, and we don’t worry about it. We just call the play that will give us the best chance to be successful, and all those guys are contributing and doing a good job.”

The Owls held the Pirates to just 126 yards from scrimmage. Linebacker Bryson Armstrong led the team with 7 tackles.

“We talked all week about bringing the energy in all phases of the game,” he said, per the Marietta Daily Journal. “I thought we did that pretty well on defense.”

On the same day, the Monmouth Hawks pounded the Campbell Camels 47-10 to clinch the Big South championship, eliminating the Owls from contention for the conference’s an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

If they’re to advance, Kennesaw State will need one of the 14 at-large bids.

“In my mind, it would be hard-pressed to keep a 10-2 football team out of the playoffs,” Bohannon said, per the Marietta Daily Journal.

The Bulldogs fell to 3-8 overall and 1-4 against Big South foes last week, losing the North Alabama Lions 34-30 at home.

Gardner-Webb lost three members of their secondary to injuries in the second quarter, then got outscored 20-10 after the midway break.

“We were already thin back there then we had to put true freshmen in there and move a player from another position,” Bulldogs head coach Carroll McCray said, according to The Shelby Star. “That opened things up for their passing game after the defense had played pretty well. The young guys did their best but that really changed the game.”