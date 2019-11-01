Knicks vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Knicks vs Celtics game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV (Knicks and Celtics markets) or Hulu with Live TV (Celtics market only). If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Friday.

The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks vs Celtics Preview

The Celtics have won three straight since their season-opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, including a pair of victories over last season’s Eastern Conference finals teams, the eventual champion Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Wednesday, Boston trailed the Bucks by 16 after the first half, only to dominate each of the next two quarters en route to a 116-105 victory.

“The key is how do you handle good nights, and then how do you handle the storms that are coming inevitably in the season,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said, according to ESPN. “I’m really encouraged because when this team was in half time, they were saying all the right things, they were thinking all the right things.

“At the end of the second quarter, we wanted to cut into that lead so bad, we were just trying to hit it out of the park every time we shot. So finally we just settled down and just hit singles and just played the right way.”

Point guard Kemba Walker, who joined the Celtics on a sign-and-trade over the offseason, matched a season high with 32 points, 21 of which came after the midway break. He added 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

“We’re tough,” Walker said, per ESPN. “We’re not going to shy away when things go wrong. We’re going to win as a team, and we’re going to lose as a team. When things are going bad, what I’m going to try to do is keep us together. That’s the most important thing for this year.

“Tonight was a great example of that. We could have easily lost this game by a lot. But we kept on talking to each other, just keeping each other confident, and that’s going to be important for us throughout this year.”

The Knicks lost to the Orlando Magic 95-83 on Wednesday, falling to 1-4 on the season.

New York led by two at the half, but the Magic grabbed in the lead in the first minute of the third quarter and never looked back. Orlando held the Knicks to just three points in the final eight minutes.

Knicks power forward Julius Randle, who came to the Knicks in free agency over the summer, recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists.

“Two things happened in the fourth quarter: we didn’t come up with loose balls and the ball stopped moving,” Knicks head coach David Fizdale said, according to The Associated Press. “It was a trust factor. In tight situations, you’ve got to share the ball. When the ball stops moving for us, it’s death.”