How to Watch the KUWTK Season 17 Episode 8 Online

The eighth episode of season 17 is “Rumor Has It” and it is set to air on November 3, 2019. The synopsis of this episode reads, “Kris is furious when some slanderous rumors circulate on the 25th anniversary of her friend’s murder; Kim struggles to disconnect from work while on a trip to Costa Rica; some of Khloe’s past insecurities resurface when she attends her first prom.” And, next week’s episode, which is episode 9, is called “Hard Candy”. The description of the episode states, “Kim and Kourtney plan a joint birthday party for their daughters; Kris is concerned about some of Khloe’s obsessive behavior; after criticism over the name of her shapewear line, Kim faces a difficult decision about the future of her company.”

Since last season, Kim and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, via surrogate, and they named him Psalm. His welcoming was shown recently on another episode of KUWTK. Following Psalm’s arrival, Kim prepared a vow renewal service for her anniversary with Kanye. The service was held off-camera, to keep it special and private.

When it comes to tonight’s episode, rumors swirled about Kris Jenner on the anniversary of her friend, Nicole Brown’s death. Brown was the wife of OJ Simpson and he was accused of her murder. One of the rumors that came out was that Jenner cheated on husband Robert Kardashian with Simpson, but Jenner maintains she did not have an affair with Simpson. According to People, Jenner tells daughter Khloe, “They printed a story that I was sleeping with OJ After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing.” Over the years, there have even been rumors that OJ Simpson was Khloe’s father.

In recent Kardashian news, Nick Lachey appeared on Watch What Happens Live and talked about when he went on a date with Kim Kardashian years ago. When a caller referred to Kardashian as Lachey’s ex, he said, “To say that she’s my ex is a bit of a liberal use of the term. We went on one date together … We went and saw Da Vinci Code together … She left about halfway through and went to the restroom and, shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater. So I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous.” According to Bravo, Lachey was “implying” that Kardashian used him for fame.

Today, Nick Lachey is married to Vanessa Lachey, who is a pageant queen, host, actress, and TV personality. She recently appeared as the fictitious wife of Jason Priestley on BH90210.

