How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs UAB Football

The UAB Blazers football team will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Conference USA play on Saturday.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs UAB

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Louisiana Tech vs UAB live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Louisiana Tech vs UAB Preview

The Dragons thumped the UTEP Miners 37-10 at home last week to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in Conference USA play, a game behind the Bulldogs and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles for the top spot in the West Division.

Playing without starting quarterback Tyler Johnston III for a second straight game, the Dragons ran wild on the Miners, carrying 49 times for 353 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Hopkins, who attempted just 10 passes, amassed a game-high 163 yards on 14 carries, finding the end zone once and connecting on a touchdown pass. Running back Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed 22 times for 116 yards and a score.

“We knew it was really up to us because we have some great running backs that can just make one cut and get up the field,” UAB wideout Myron Mitchell said, according to AL.com. “As long as we got our blocks and the O-linemen did their job, which they did, the running backs can run for a long time. You saw that. It just felt good blocking because we always get deep balls and make plays. It felt good blocking for our teammates and letting them make plays.”

Johnston, who missed two contests with a knee injury, will return to the lineup against Louisiana Tech, though both quarterbacks could see time under center.

“It was good to get back home and get in the winning column,” UAB head coach Bill Clark said, per AL.com. “Here we are with Louisiana Tech. Obviously, they have had a great year.”

The Bulldogs announced the suspensions of three players — quarterback J’Mar Smith, wide receiver Adrian Hardy, and outside linebacker James Jackson — a day before their eight-game winning streak was snapped by the Marshall Thundering Herd last week. They fell to 8-2 on the year and 5-1 in conference play.

Smith and Hardy will remain suspended for the UAB tilt, while Jackson will return.

Against Marshall, Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz turned to quarterback Aaron Allen. The redshirt freshman went 19-of-32 for 159 yards and didn’t turn the ball over in the 31-10 road defeat, his first career start.

“Aaron sees the field really well and doesn’t put the ball in danger,” Holtz said, according to The News-Star. “He throws the ball very accurately, and he did all those things that we thought he would. I was proud of the way he went out and competed.

“He had four drops, that would’ve put him 23-of-32 and we had four 50-50 balls. If we come down with of those, he’s 25-of-32 in his first career start in a tough place to play against the number one team in the East. I thought he played really well.”