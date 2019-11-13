How to Watch LSU vs VCU Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 23 LSU Tigers basketball team will visit the VCU Rams at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include ESPN2.

You can start a free trial of AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of LSU vs VCU on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN2.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of LSU vs VCU on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including ESPN2.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of LSU vs VCU on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

LSU vs VCU Preview

The Tigers bested the Bowling Green Falcons 88-79 on Friday in their only test so far this season. LSU trailed 15-10 with 14 minutes left in the first half before assembling a 24-5 run. Sophomore guard Javonte Smart scored 11 points and notched 3 assists during the stretch.

“I thought we were a little bit out of sync,” LSU head coach Will Wade said, according to 247Sports. “(Bowling Green) came out very physical. They gave us a lot of resistance early. I think it took our guys, I am not going to say by surprise, but we were playing on our heels. We were chasing them all over the court defensively and offensively. Luckily, Javonte (Smart) hit a bunch of tough shots.

“He hit a bunch of tough jumpers and pull-ups and that sort of thing.”

He added: “I really think our spurtability is really good. We just have to be more consistent with what we are doing. We can’t be so up and down with the spurts.”

Smart led the team with 5 assists to go with 21 points and 8 rebounds, both tied for team highs.

Sophomore big man Emmitt Williams came off the bench to score 21 of his own, grabbing 7 rebounds and adding a block and a steal.

VCU edged the North Texas Mean Green 59-56 on Friday to improve to 2-0. The Mean Green led 19-11 with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half before the Rams responded with a 20-0 run, helping their opponents to 13 turnovers before the midway break.

“We just locked in I think,” redshirt senior guard Marcus Evans said, according to The Commonwealth Times. “I think at times we get a little lackadaisical on defense. That’s what we hang our hat on, and tonight we had some defensive mistakes — that’s uncharacteristic of us.”

Evans scored a game-high 13 points to go with 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

Wade and VCU head coach Mike Rhoades used once to work together as assistants at VCU, under former head coach Shaka Smart, before Rhoades left to become the head coach of the Rice Owls in 2014.

When Smart departed for the Texas Longhorns in the 2015 offseason, Wade took over the program. Wade left for LSU after two seasons, and the school replaced him Rhoades.

Three Rams remain from Wade’s tenure as head coach: seniors guards De’Riante Jenkins and Malik Crowfield and redshirt senior forward Issac Vann.

“We had some great times, we helped Shaka win a lot of games,” Rhoades said of Wade, per The Commonwealth Times. “He’s a good dude.”