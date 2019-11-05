How to Watch Michigan vs Appalachian State Basketball Online

The Michigan Wolverines will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in their season opener Tuesday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels, those are also included with FuboTV.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Michigan vs App State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Michigan vs App State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Michigan vs App State on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Applachian State v Michigan Preview

The Wolverines are coming off a 30-7 season, and they will be led by new head coach (and Fab Five member) Juwan Howard, who is looking forward to the opportunity to coach the team he knows so well.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the University of Michigan’s storied basketball program,” Howard said after he was hired in May. “As a ‘Michigan Man,’ I know the place our program has in college basketball and I embrace the chance to build onto that history and lead us to championships both in the Big Ten and national level.”

One of the first things Howard did was try to find new ways to challenge his new players. Kicking things off against the Mountaineers is one way to do just that: “We have put together a very challenging and balanced non-conference schedule,” Howard said in a prepared statement. “These 11 games give us not only 11 opportunities to grow and get better as a team, but it also helps to face several high-caliber opponents prior to getting into the Big Ten schedule. I am looking forward to seeing how we progress.”

The Wolverines will likely rely on returning trio Jon Teske, Isaiah Livers and guard Zavier Simpson this season Teske averaged 9.5 points and was the team’s leading rebounder with seven a game last year. Simpson was the team’s leader in both assists and steals, and he and Teske should give App State fits in this one.

Appalachian State is coming off a disappointing 11-21 season, and they haven’t had a winning season in eight years. New head coach Dustin Kerns hopes to change all that. Kerns has four returning starters including Justin Forest, who averaged 16.2 points last year.

Forward Isaac Johnson should help keep the paint clean, while former NBA guard Mike Bibby’s son, Mike Bibby Jr., could provide a nice three-point option from the bench. Freshman Carmel Christian could also be one to watch in this game, as he makes his much anticipated debut with the Mountaneers. While the Wolverines are definite favorites, this young Mountaineers team could give them a good showing–which is what Howard said he wanted.

While the two teams have a history when it comes to football, this is the first time they will play each other in a basketball game in their respective histories.