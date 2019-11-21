How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid’ Episodes Online for Free Without Cable

While fans of Naked and Afraid continue to wait for news of a season 11, Discovery Channel regularly airs reruns of the hit reality series for viewers to enjoy.

‘Naked and Afraid’ Episodes Preview

Since the Naked and Afraid series began in 2013, there have been 10 seasons of the hit Discovery Channel show. While season 11 has not yet been confirmed by Discovery Channel, according to Next Season TV, the reality series is anticipated to return with an eleventh season in early 2020.

In the meantime, Discovery Channel regularly schedules lengthy reruns of Naked and Afraid into their programming. Their next scheduled rerun marathon is on Thursday, November 21. If you’re interested in tuning in to the marathon, here’s what you should know about the schedule and the episodes airing on Discovery Channel:

The marathon begins at 4pm/3pm CT, with season 9 episode 11, entitled “Trouble in Paradise.” The episode synopsis reads “Torrential downpours and brutal wind storms pushing starving survivalists Riley and Kyle to their breaking points in the Honduran jungle.”

That episode is followed up at 5pm by an episode from season 8, “Belize Breakdown:” “Two fan survivalists take on the jungles of Belize to survive for 14 days with no food, water, or clothes, and they must put their skills to the test to see if they have what it takes to survive completely unplugged from civilization.”

At 6pm, season 7 episode 12, “Worlds Collide,” airs. In that episode, “The remaining five survivalists learn they are not alone in the unrelenting jungles of the Amazon and are given an opportunity to join forces with others.”

At 7pm ET, the network airs an earlier season 8 episode. The synopsis for the episode, entitled “Lost at Sea,” teases “A divemaster and a Navy Seal are stranded at sea and face exposure to deadly sharks and heat stroke. On their journey to land, they must work together despite their differences.” Then at 8pm, “The Lost World” from season 7 airs: “Two fans of the show are selected for a special 14-day survival challenge, in which a single mom and an optimistic novice try to survive the wild coast of South Africa.”

To conclude the marathon, “Bloodthirsty and Vicious,” episode 14 from the show’s fifth season, airs at 9pm ET. In the 3-hour long episode, “A firefighter and single mom confront bloodthirsty insects in the Malaysian rain forest. A pair of survivalists are surrounded by armadillo and wild boars in the Texas countryside and a team faces apex predators in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains.”