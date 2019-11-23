How to Watch NDSU vs Southern Illinois Football Online

The Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) will host the undefeated North Dakota State Bison (11-0) in Carbondale on Saturday.

How to Watch North Dakota State vs Southern Illinois

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on NBC North Dakota locally, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+

North Dakota State vs Southern Illinois Preview

NDSU have been a force this entire season, and this could be one of their tougher matchups to date. Led by exceptional freshman quarterback Trey Lance, the Bison have been a dominant offensive force. Lance has 2,041 passing yards and 23 touchdowns–with no interceptions in his first season, and his ability to make good decisions while taking care of the ball could make North Dakota State a formidable force for years to come. The Bison are averaging over 41 points and a whopping 502.6 total yards a game, and they have been too much for every team they’ve faced so far.

On defense, NDSU is almost as scary. They are surrendering just 12.7 points and 272.5 total yards of offense a game.

The Salukis will host this game, and they enter it on a hot streak, winners of five straight. Southern Illinois has been putting up over 30 points and gaining over 429 total yards of offense per game. On defense, the Salukis are surrendering over 23 points and 205 passing yards a game–and with Lance and NDSU coming to town, they will have to play better than that, particularly in the secondary.

Salukis head coach Nick Hill said this week that execution will be key for his team Saturday:

“They just do so many things really well. We’ve had to watch them on film — we’ve played a number of opponents after they have — and you’re not going to get tricked or they don’t do a lot of special things, they just execute at a really high level. All 22 guys really play with great technique and fundamentals, they’re very well coached. They have good schemes, but they really out-execute you for 60 minutes with really good players. It’s going to be an execution game. We’re going to have to execute at a high level, take care of the football and play well on special teams.”

The Salukis and the Bison played each other last year, with NDSU winning easily, 65-17.