How to Watch NIT Season Tip-Off 2019 Online Without Cable

The NIT Season Tip-Off college basketball tournament will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from Nov. 27-29.

All games are scheduled to be televised on ESPN2, while some could get moved to ESPNU or ESPNews (full schedule). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all those channels on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” packages.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of all the NIT Season Tip-Off 2019 games on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews are all included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of all the NIT Season Tip-Off 2019 games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 30-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2, while the “Sports Extra” add-on comes with 15-plus channels, including ESPNU and ESPNews

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of all the NIT Season Tip-Off 2019 games on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

NIT Season Tip-Off 2019 Preview

The Syracuse Orange, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels comprise this year’s tournament field.

The Orange are vying for their fourth NIT Season Tip-Off championship, which would tie them with the Duke Blue Devils and the Kansas Jayhawks for the most tournament titles since the annual event debuted in 1985.

“It’ll be tough teams. Oklahoma State’s off to a great start. Penn State’s off to a great start. Mississippi’s off to a great start,” Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said after his team’s Saturday victory over the Bucknell Bison, according to 247Sports. “It’s a really good tournament. Really good tournament. Learning experience. We’ve got to get better. That’ll help us. We’ve got work to do.”

Syracuse wing Elijah Hughes leads the team in points (17.2), assists (5), and blocks per game (1.2). In the 97-46 win over Bucknell — which propelled Syracuse to 4-1 on the season — he dropped 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and a pair of blocks.

“He can score but he can make plays. Simple plays sometimes,” Boeheim said, per 247Sports. “He knows where people are and he’s really terrific. When you get a forward to average four or five assists per game, that’s a lot. That’s a lot of assists. But, again, I think everyone is looking for each other and trying to get people the ball and that’s a good thing. Bucknell had a bad game. You can’t read into this game. It’s one game.”

To open their tournament, the Orange will run up against the only other team in the field to have taken the NIT Season Tip-Off crown: Oklahoma State, who won it once, in 1991.

The Cowboys have won five straight to open their season, most recently edging the Western Michigan Broncos 70-63 at home on Friday. It was their third victory by 7 points or fewer.

“I’ve said this before, give me all of these two-, three-, four-possession games this time of year,” Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton said, according to The Associated Press. “Because I know for a fact, when the calendar turns (to Big 12 play), that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Oklahoma State big man Yor Anei led all participants with 12 rebounds and 5 blocks, and he scored a team-high 13 points.

“He’s playing with more confidence in there,” Boynton said, per The Associated Press. “Playing better on balance, and obviously being as effective as he was on the defensive end in terms of being a rim protector.”