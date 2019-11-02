How to Watch Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech Football Online

Notre Dame will look to bounce back from a disappointing blowout loss a week ago as they face Virginia Tech on Saturday in South Bend.

Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Preview

With Virginia Tech on the docket, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly had clearly heard enough this week about his team’s 45-14 loss to Michigan this week — a loss that essentially crushed any hope the program had to make the College Football Playoff. After the blowout, Notre Dame tumbled from No. 8 to No. 16 in the Associated Press poll.

“Are we going to get to Virginia Tech?” Kelly told reporters. “That game is past us. This will be the last question on Michigan.”

After a strong senior season, quarterback Ian Book struggled against Michigan, completing just 8 of 25 passes for 73 yards and one touchdown. As a team, the Irish had just 180 total yards.

Despite that, Kelly is not humoring any talk about a change at the QB position.

“Ian didn’t play well; I didn’t coach well,” Kelly said. “There isn’t any conversation about making a change. Ian Book is our starter, will be our starter, and Phil will continue to be ready if he’s called upon.”

Notre Dame might not be competing for a National Championship this season, but the Irish still have plenty to play for as they seek a solid bowl game berth. To do that, it starts with the daily grind of practice.

“You don’t lose a game on Saturday; you lose it during the week,” Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman said. “Those are the things like taking pride in your work, the little things that can slip so easily but that add up.”

Kelly described the Irish practices this week as “physical” and know the loss is motivating his players.

“It’s hard. It’s humbling. We had a bad day,” Kelly said. “You can’t just say, ‘Hey, we had a bad day. Let’s move on.’ You have to remind them about what it takes to be successful.

“It’s hard to win college football games. A lot of things didn’t go our way and we didn’t help it. So we had to address those things. A lot of it is getting back and paying attention to the details.”

After a blowout loss of their own to Duke, the Hokies have managed to turn things around. Virginia Tech has won three games in a row behind its running game, which is averaging 210.3 rushing yards per game. Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente is not letting his team take the Fighting Irish lightly, despite their most recent result.

“I know that we will see the Notre Dame team that we saw in all the weeks before that,” Fuente said.

Notre Dame is a 17 1/2-point home favorite. The total is set at 58.5.