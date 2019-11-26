How to Watch Ohio vs Akron Football Online

The Akron Zips football team will host the Ohio Bobcats in MAC play on Tuesday.

How to Watch Ohio vs Akron

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of hundreds of college football games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Ohio vs Akron live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Ohio vs Akron Preview

The Bobcats snapped a two-game winning streak last week, thumping the Bowling Green Falcons 66-24 on the road on Tuesday to improve to 5-6 overall and 4-3 in MAC play.

Ohio running back O’Shaan Allison overwhelmed the Falcons, carrying 12 times for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The victory was Ohio head coach Frank Solich’s 111th at the helm of the program, breaking the record for wins by a MAC head coach. Herb Deromedi held the previous high mark, winning 110 games with the Central Michigan Chippewas from 1978-93.

“There have been a lot of great players over the years that have come through Ohio that have set the tradition to where we were able to recruit well and win football games,” Solich said after the win, according to The Post. “The coaches have been tremendous. If you have that combination, you’re going to win a few football games.”

He added: “Fans ought to be patted on the back. The administration has been great to me. There’s been a lot of people involved in winning football games, and I appreciate everything people have done during my time at Ohio.”

With the historic victory hand, Solich’s squad has an important game ahead of them — they’ll need a victory to attain bowl eligibility.

“A tremendous number of people have reached out,“ Solich said at his weekly press conference on Friday, per The Post. “It’s been much more than I expected. I’ve got to get to answering those. A lot of people showed their appreciation for what our program has been able to do, and that obviously makes you feel good, but there’s work ahead.”

The Zips need the win if they’re to avoid historic futility: at 0-11, they’re a defeat away from becoming the 16th squad in the history of Division I football to lose at least 12 games without a victory.

They nearly stunned to the MAC’s East Division champs last week, falling to the Miami RedHawks 20-17 on the road. After trailing 17-3 at halftime, Akron cut the deficit to 17-10 with 64-yard pick six late in the third quarter.

The Zips then managed to whittle the difference to 20-17 with a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kato Nelson to wideout Timothy Scippio early in the fourth.

“They probably caught us by surprise,” RedHawks running back Jaylon Bester said, according to The Miami Student. “I feel like we underestimated them a little bit, just because they haven’t won a game, and we’re going to the MAC Championship and a bowl game. They hit us in the mouth a couple times, and that started fueling us to get something going.”