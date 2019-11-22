How to Watch Western Michigan vs Oklahoma St Basketball

The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team will host the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs Oklahoma State

The game (8 p.m. ET start time)

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Western Michigan vs Oklahoma State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Western Michigan vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Cowboys improved to 4-0 on Saturday, edging the Yale Bulldogs 64-57 at home. Oklahoma State led by 13 late in the first half, but the Bulldogs rallied back, tying things up at 29 not three minutes into the second.

The score was 48-48 with just under seven minutes to play before the Cowboys pulled away.

“I am proud of our team for finding a way to win against a good team on a night when we obviously did not shoot the basketball well, and pretty much got dominated inside, to be frank,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said, according to The Associated Press. “We have to address that, but there are no bad wins.”

Cowboys senior wing Lindy Waters III led all participants with 19 points. Eight of those came in the tilt’s final three minutes.

“He just stayed confident,” Boynton said of Waters, according to 247Sports. “He wasn’t making those shots earlier in the game, but when we needed it he came through. We were fortunate to have one of our seniors come through for us when we needed him to win.”

The contest served as part of Oklahoma State’s annual N7 celebration, honoring the state’s Native American heritage. After the victory, Waters — a Kiowa/Cherokee Tribe member — and his family held an Honoring and Giveaway ceremony, bestowing awards to members of the Oklahoma State community who’ve helped him along his journey.

“It meant a lot to me and my family,” Waters said, per 247Sports. “I’ve been here for four years and just being in a university that will help renew my culture in certain ways. A university that just has shown me a lot of love, passion and every resource for me to be successful. It just means a lot.”

The Broncos suffered their first defeat of the season a week ago, falling to the Ole Miss Rebels 85-58 on the road. They got back into the win column against an overmatched opponent on Tuesday, besting Division III’s Alma Scots 102-56 at home to improve to 4-1 on the year.

Alma built a 33-30 lead before Western Michigan closed the first half on a 17-2 run. Broncos guard Mike Flowers scored the team’s last 8 points before the midway break. He finished the contest with 17 points and a team-high 6 assists.

“Mike got a whole different look in his eye,” Broncos head coach Steve Hawkins said, according to the Western Herald. “I could tell when things flipped in his head.”

He added: “He gets very aggressive with the ball and he’s very good at taking tough shots. There are a lot of shots he takes that I wouldn’t want other guys to take.”