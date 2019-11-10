How to Watch Oregon vs Boise State Basketball Online Without Cable

Oregon clocked Fresno State in its opener and now sets it’s sights on another Mountain West foe in Boise State. The No. 15 ranked Ducks host the Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday looking for a 2-0 start.

Oregon vs Boise State Basketball Preview

The Ducks won their opener comfortably against Fresno State 71-57 behind 24 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists from star guard Payton Prichard. But with that game behind them, Oregon has shifted its focus to Boise State, a team that has given them problems in the past. The Ducks hold a 3-2 edge over the Broncos the last four years. Oregon won both games last year.

“We know they’re dangerous, there’s no doubt about it,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told the Oregonian. “We’re not underestimating anybody. Payton (Pritchard) was here when they hit the half-court shot on us (to win in Dec. 2017). We had two low-scoring games with them last year.”

“It’s definitely a good team and it’s going to be a competitive game and we’re looking forward to it from a competitive standpoint,” Pritchard added. “We want to play games like this rather than, you see teams winning by 50.”

Boise State had no problems in their opener against Life Pacific College (NAIA), which they won in dominant fashion 126-56. Seven players were in double-figures for the Broncos, led by Derrick Alston, who netted 25. The 126 points were a new high for the program.

“We know offensively how good we can be,” Alston said. “Everyone was just playing their game and playing to our strengths.”

It might have been a blowout, but head coach Leon Rice was happy to see how his guys handled themselves.

“I was just really proud of our guys, because in a game like that you’re playing against human nature and you’re playing against yourself,” Rice said. “I wanted them to keep playing the right way and they did.”

The Broncos drained 17 3-point field goals on a scorching 54% from deep. Oregon knows they have to step up their perimeter defense against the Boise State sharpshooters.

“They’ll probably go small on us, which will create some problems,” Altman said. “It’ll be a tough game for us, very tough…We’re going to have to do a really good job guarding the three and being disciplined with so many guys that can shoot it.”

Oregon is a 10.5-point home favorite for the game, with a total of 136.

“We have to play a lot harder,” Oregon guard Will Richardson said. “Everyone is getting used to – it’s our first game, all the jitters are out. Everybody’s getting used to playing with each other. We got to make a lot less mistakes on offense and defense.”