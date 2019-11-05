How to Watch Oregon vs Fresno State Basketball Online Without Cable

Oregon opens the season as the 15th ranked squad in the nation, but will have to adjust to a group of new faces in the rotation as they look to compete for the Pac-12 title. The Ducks first test comes against Fresno State on Tuesday.

Fresno State vs Oregon Preview

The Ducks are coming off of a 25-13 year where they made a run to the Sweet 16. But with less size and more speed, the Ducks are looking to speed things up this season.

“Got a long way to go, but guys are working at it,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told the Oregonian. “I like the group but oh, a lot of things to tie up and a lot of work to do. But hopefully we’ll be ready (Tuesday) night.”

Point guard Payton Pritchard headlines the returning players for Oregon, which also includes Francis Okoro, Will Richardson. Altman wants his team to spread to floor and get good looks from outside.

“Offensively we got to play faster than we did a year ago because we’re not as big,” Altman said. “That’s the way we prefer to play. As the season goes you kind of figure those things out. With Payton and Anthony can shoot it, Will’s really shooting it good, I think Addy (Patterson) can hit some 3s, Chris (Duarte) can hit some 3s, I think we got a 3-point shooting team.

“Our bigs can run. We’re not big, big, we’re kind of average size. So we probably need to get the pace going a little bit to help them out a little bit.”

Fresno State will be missing a key piece for the matchup as senior point guard Noah Blackwell will not play against the Ducks due to a violation of institutional policy. He started 22 games a year ago.

The Bulldogs went 23-9, including a 13-5 mark in the Mountain West Conference.

“These two guys sitting next to me can really shoot it,” Hutson said of Nate Grimes and guard New Williams.

“Nate worked really hard this summer on his 3-point shot. He made a handful last year and I expect him to make more this year. New can really shoot it. He came off the bench (last season) and I think he found a hard time trying to find a rhythm. This year, he’ll be in a lot more so hopefully he’ll find a rhythm. We still want to make a lot of 3s. It might be different this year how we do it, but we still want to shoot them with confidence.”

The Ducks are a 15-point favorite for the matchup, with a total of 137.5. Oregon is 6-0 all-time against the Bulldogs.