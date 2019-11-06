How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Oral Roberts Basketball Online

The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team will host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday for each team’s season opener.

Oral Roberts vs Oklahoma State Basketball Preview

The Cowboys went 12-20 overall and 5-13 in Big 12 play last season, their second under head coach Michael Boynton, who’s welcoming six freshmen this year.

Two of those are forwards Kalib Boone and Keylan Boone, twins who led Tulsa Memorial High School to three consecutive Class 5A state championships.

ESPN rated Kalib as Oklahoma’s top prospect in the high school class of 2019. On Friday, he impressed in an exhibition against the Rogers State Hillcats of Division II, scoring 13 points to go with 6 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 3 steals in a 75-63 victory.

“Yeah that kid has a lot of upside,” Boynton said, according to 247Sports. “I think we saw a glimpse of that tonight and I was glad our fans could see what we’ve been seeing in practice everyday. He is going to be a guy that will be a force for a long time as soon as can get his body up to speed and get him to understand positioning when he has to defend a man in the post. He has a lot of ability.”

Oral Roberts finished the 2018-19 season in a tie for fifth place in the Summit League, going 7-9 in conference play and 11-21 overall. The program is entering its third season under head coach Paul Mills.

They’ll will have their top four per-game scorers from a year ago — Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Kevin Obanor, Sam Kearns, and D.J. Weaver — back this season.

Obanor, who redshirted during the 2017-18 campaign, was named the conference freshman of the year and newcomer of the year after averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19. He started 11 games, including the Golden Eagles’ last seven contests.

“Because of the time he puts in the gym, I trust him,” Mills said after Obanor scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a January victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, according to the Tulsa World. “You trust guys when you know they’re working.”

Weaver, another 6’8″ forward, also landed a starting role as a freshman last year. The Golden Eagles’ leader in 3-point percentage (42.1%) and 3-point makes per game (2.4) came off the bench in the team’s first seven games, then started every contest the rest of the way.

“I had to grow up quickly so that I could keep helping the team,” Weaver said in March, per the Tulsa World.

He added: “There were a few moments during the season where I felt things were going my way. My team has encouraged me to have more of those moments.”