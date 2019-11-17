How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Yale Basketball Online

The Oklahoma State Cowboys men’s basketball team will host the Yale Bulldogs at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Yale vs Oklahoma State

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of several Oklahoma State and Big 12 basketball games this season, plus other college basketball and live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch OSU vs Yale live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Yale vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Cowboys thumped the Charleston Cougars 73-54 on Wednesday in their first road test of the season, improving to 3-0.

Oklahoma State trailed by four early in the second half before assembling a 15-0 run that put them ahead for good.

“We knew we weren’t going to quit and we know the poise we have,” Oklahoma State guard Thomas Dziagwa said, according to 247Sports. “We knew we were going to play all 40 minutes and we were going to get back in it. Everybody played their part today and that is why we regained the lead and extended it in the second half.”

Dziagwa went 7-of-10 from the field — every attempt a 3-pointer — for 21 points. He went 2-of-5 from deep across the team’s first two games.

“I told Thomas the other day that if you stop shooting then we’re going to have problems,” Cowboys head coach Nick Boynton said, per 247Sports. “He has a lot of confidence in himself. I think he missed his first one but then he hit seven of the next nine. He wasn’t as concerned about missing shots as he was helping his team.”

Boynton praised the efforts of a trio of freshmen who came off the bench: forward Kalib Boone and guards Chris Harris and Avery Anderson.

“Chris Harris was locked in and he took advantage of his opportunity and played well in the first half,” Boynton said, per 247Sports. “Avery Anderson gave us great effort both halves and Kalib Boone, I thought was really good as well.”

Boone scored 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 18 minutes, adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a block, and a steal.

The Bulldogs fell to 2-1 on Monday, losing to the San Francisco Dons 84-79 on the road in overtime.

Yale took excellent care of the ball, coughing it up just eight times, but they shot just 24-of-63 (38.1%) from the field. Bulldogs forward Paul Atkinson led all participants with 22 points, tying for a team high with 8 rebounds.

“I’ve heard they’ve got a lot of good shot blockers, and I heard they’re a really good rebounding team,” Atkinson said this week of the Cowboys, according to the Yale Daily News. “With the shot blockers, [there’s] better opportunities to get offensive rebounds, so I think we’re going to try to attack there.”