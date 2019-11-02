Pelicans vs Thunder Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Pelicans vs Thunder game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the New Orleans Pelicans at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Pelicans vs Thunder on your computer, phone, or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game Is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports New Orleans (Pelicans market) or Fox Sports Oklahoma (Thunder market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in New Orleans, Oklahoma City & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports Oklahoma are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pelicans vs Thunder on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in New Orleans, Oklahoma City & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports Oklahoma are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pelicans vs Thunder on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game Is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pelicans vs Thunder and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com, such as one-team pass, all-team pass, or all-team, commercial-free pass.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pelicans vs Thunder and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Pelicans vs Thunder Preview

The Pelicans opened their season with four consecutive losses before they bested the Denver Nuggets 122-107 at home on Thursday.

While Derrick Favors sat with hamstring tightness, Jahlil Okafor got the start at center for New Orleans, scoring a game-high 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting and adding 2 steals and a block.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with 3 rebounds and 5 assists.

“It was by far our most complete game,” Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said, according to Nola.com. “We started the game really good with the right pace. … I thought we did a good job of staying true to what we were trying to do defensively. We came away with a win — a much needed win.”

Gentry noted that his team consciously toned down the aggression on the defensive end.

“I thought we were a little overzealous in the last few games that we played, so we became more about maintaining the dribble and keeping them out of the paint,” Gentry said, per Nola.com.

Three days earlier, the Pelicans surrendered 134 points in a loss to the previously winless Golden State Warriors.

“We got killed the other day in film after that bad performance against Golden State, but it was necessary,” Okafor said, according to The Associated Press. “It was much needed, and we were able to fix the things that we talked about.”

Oklahoma City fell to 1-4 on Wednesday, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers 102-99 at home.

Portland point guard Damian Lillard scored 23 points and dished 13 assists, both game highs, and scored 10 in the contest’s final six minutes.

“I was telling the guys postgame that’s why guys get paid the big bucks — to make big shots like that in the fourth quarter,” Thunder point guard Chris Paul said, per AP. “Dame got it going.”

The Thunder shot a measly 4-of-27 (14.8%) from 3-point range, while Portland lit it up from outside, going 17-of-35 (48.6%).

“We’re getting great shots,” Paul said, per AP. “That’s the thing. Sharing the ball isn’t a problem for us. If that was a problem, I’d be worried. Shots are going to start falling, so we’ve just got to keep playing the way we’re playing.”

Oklahoma City second-year guard Hamidou Diallo came off the bench to score 12 points and grab 10 rebounds in 20 minutes. The 21-year-old is second on the team in minutes off the bench, averaging 18.2 per game.

“Right now, I’ve got a lot of confidence in him just because he’s been reliable,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of Diallo, according to The Oklahoman, “and I think that’s probably the biggest thing with a young player, is how reliable can you be on the things you can control?”