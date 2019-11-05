How to Watch Princeton vs Duquesne Basketball Online

The Duquesne Dukes will kick off their 2019-2020 season playing host the Princeton Tigers Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg.

Princeton vs Duquesne Preview

Duquesne went 19-13 last year under head coach Kieth Dambrot, who will be entering his third year as coach of the Dukes. Dambrot is best known, of course, for coaching LeBron James while he was in high school, and while Dambrot doesn’t have any players the caliber of King James in the lineup, but he does have a great deal of bright young talent.

Sophomore guard Sincere Carry will be looking to use last season–in which he made the 2018-19 Atlantic-10 All-Rookie team–as a jumping off point to start the year. Carry will be joined by returning starters enter Michael Hughes, who averaged just over 11 points last year, and forward Marcus Weathers, who averaged 10 points on the season.

This year, Dambrot and his players are looking to earn a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T: “I mean, everybody’s human, so you’re always going to use something to motivate you,” Dambrot said recently. “The bottom line is that Duquesne hasn’t earned respect in this league…So 42 years, so why should anybody respect us? Why should our season tickets increase until we show we can be a contender?” Dambrot and Company’s mission begins Tuesday with Princeton.

The Tigers are coming off a 16-12 season last year, and they have a great deal to improve upon from last year. The Tigers were among the worst offensive teams in the nation last season, shooting .305 from the field–which was last in the Ivy League. They will be led by center Richard Arirguzoh, who shot .693 from the field last year.

Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson has lauded Arirguzoh’s work ethic, and suggested recently that it has rubbed off on the entire team: “[He is] arguably the hardest worker that we’ve had around in a really long time … and one of the more improved players in college basketball history,” Henderson said in October. “The team has taken on that personality, and that’s a really good thing.”

Forward Jerome Desrosiers and guard Jaelin Llewellyn should also be huge contributors for the Tigers in this game–and throughout the season. Llewellyn averaged over 10 points as a freshman last year, and will be looking to add a strong sophomore campaign on top of his stellar rookie season.

Princeton leads the overall series between the two teams 2-1. They last played in 2010, when the Tigers won, 66-51. The Dukes are 86-17 in season-opening games throughout their history.