How to Watch Princeton vs Penn Football Online

The Princeton Tigers (7-2) will head to Franklin Field to face the Penn Quakers (5-4) in an Ivy League showdown Saturday.

How to Watch Princeton vs Penn

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Princeton vs Penn live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Princeton vs Penn Preview

This game will mark Tigers’ head coach Bob Surace’s 100th game at Princeton. His team will be led on offense by senior quarterback Kevin Davidson, who has thrown for 2,414 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. It will very likely be Davidson’s final game at Princeton, so he could be looking to light it up.

Princeton still has a chance to play for the Ivy league title, however. They will need help via wins from both Harvard and Brown this week, but none of that will matter if they can’t get past the Quakers.

Penn has won three in a row, and this game will mark the finale of their season–and, as with Princeton, it will be the final game many will play as Quakers. Senior quarterback Nick Robinson noted that he was expecting an emotional game against the Tigers, largely because the game will be his last: “Each opponent we play each week, we respect them the same,” Robinson said. “You’ve played this game a long time, more than half your life, and it means a lot. Being the last game, it’ll be emotional, but it’s an emotional game.”

Robinson will be assisted by the Ivy League’s leading rusher, Karekin Brooks, who has 908 yards rushing this season. Look for Brooks to be a factor throughout the game against an inconsistent Penn defense.

Quakers coach Ray Priore will also miss his senior players, and he credits them with the team’s recent winning streak: “It’s all the seniors — we always point to the guys who are the captains, who are the stars, but it’s more than just those guys. They’ve all had a hand in this in their own way,” Priore said.

The Quakers are 3-1 at home this season, and the Tigers are 3-0 on the road. The home team has won the last five meetings in this series. Princeton won last year, 42-14, and the Tigers lead the all-time series, 67-42-1.