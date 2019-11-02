How to Watch ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 12 Online

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres with all-new drama for the ladies. The new RHOA episodes premiere on Bravo Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, but for those without a cable subscription, you may be wondering how to watch the show.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Bravo.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Bravo.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

For those who would like to know more about the show, episode descriptions, the new season’s taglines, and more, read on below.

RHOA SEASON 12 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “The Moore the Merrier” and the official description of the premiere reads, “Kenya relishes her new role as mother to daughter Brooklyn; Porsha’s relationship with Dennis hits a rough patch; a guest shows up at Kandi’s restaurant to reveal shocking news about Dennis; Cynthia is obsessed about getting engaged.”

RHOA SEASON 12 EPISODE 2: “Cheatin’ Heart” is the title of episode 2 and it is set to air on November 10, 2019. The plot synopsis for this episode states, “Cynthia and Kandi try to clean up the mess in the aftermath of the Barbie Bash; Kenya unleashes her unfiltered thoughts on Cynthia; while struggling to make sense of her relationship, Porsha drops a bomb that no one is expecting.”

RHOA SEASON 12 EPISODE 3: The third episode airs on November 17, 2019 and the description of the episode reads, “Eva and Cynthia get closer as some of the ladies get ready to head to WorldPride In New York City; Kenya confides that she and Marc are having problems; Kandi and Todd debate parenting styles; NeNe returns with a new outlook on life and great news.” The episode is called “The Float Goes On”.

RHOA SEASON 12 EPISODE 4: “Love, Marriage, and Sour Peaches” is the title of episode 4 and it is scheduled to broadcast on November 24, 2019. The episode description states, “On top of the float for WorldPride, Cynthia and NeNe come face to face for the first time since their fallout; Porsha confronts the reality that Dennis was unfaithful; Kenya is forced to acknowledge the growing divide in her long-distance marriage.”

“REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA” SEASON 12 TAGLINES:

Cynthia Bailey: “The only time that I look back is to see how far I’ve come.”

Eva Marcille: “I’m living my dreams, not above my means.”

Kandi Burruss: “Don’t check for me unless you got a check for me.”

Kenya Moore: “I was gone with the wind, but now I’m back and twice as fabulous.”

NeNe Leakes: “I’m on a spiritual journey and still traveling first class.”

Porsha Williams: “This phoenix has risen and I’m saying bye ashes!”

“REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA” SEASON 12 CAST: NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss are the main cast members this season. Tanya Sam and Marlo Hampton will make appearances as “friends” again.

