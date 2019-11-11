‘Rick and Morty’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 1 Online for Free

The new season of Rick and Morty is finally back on Adult Swim tonight, after a long wait. Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 1 premieres at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Pacific) on Adult Swim.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new Rick and Morty episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services, all of which include Adult Swim.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Preview

Five new episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. These are not all airing on November 10. Rather, one episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights. After that, it’s unclear what’s happening with the rest of the season.

The trailer for Season 4 says that five all-new episodes will start on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. The trailer then goes on to say: “Half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.” That’s what has left fans a bit confused.

Season 4 is supposed to be 10 episodes long, but the trailer only mentions five episodes. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long (which would be the same length as Season 2 and Season 3.) Because of what Roiland said, most fans are assuming that we’re only getting the first half of Season 4 in 2019 and the second half will be released sometime in 2020. But keep in mind that this has not been confirmed yet by Adult Swim. Heavy reached out to Adult Swim for comment and did not get a response.

Fans can’t stop talking about the new season of Rick and Morty. The opening sequence for Rick and Morty was just released on Friday.

Don’t get too excited about thinking there are clues or spoilers in the opening sequence above. A lot of scenes in the opening sequences for each season of Rick and Morty never actually make it into an episode. We’ve seen this happen a lot in previous seasons, when there were really funny scenes in the opening that never actually happened during the season itself. Whether these were just added to the opening sequence for fun or if they were lost in the Morty’s Mind Blowers episode, we’ll never know.

