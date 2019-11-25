‘Rick and Morty’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 3 Online Without Cable

The latest episode of Rick and Morty is back on Adult Swim tonight. After how great the first two episodes were, fans have high expectations again for tonight. Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 3 premieres at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Pacific) on Adult Swim. Many of the live stream options listed below include free trials, so you can watch Rick and Morty for free if you try one of those free trial options. After you’ve read this story, take our poll at the end about Rick’s motivations and what they meant at the end of Episode 2.

If you don't have cable, you can watch new Rick and Morty episodes live or on-demand via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services, all of which include Adult Swim.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 3 Preview

A preview for Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 3 is below.

Rick And Morty Season 4 Episode 3 (preview) 2019-11-18T05:32:34.000Z

Rick and Morty‘s Facebook page also shared this video, which looks like it’s a clip from tonight’s episode.

During the first two episodes of the season, the show didn’t address any of the lingering questions on fans’ minds, like whether Beth is a clone, or where Evil Morty is right now, or whether Bird Person is ever coming back. However, we did learn that Rick is pretty much immortal, with left fans with some new questions about the Ricks in the Citadel who were supposedly killed.

There will be spoilers for last week’s episode below.

The second episode of the season had a great side plot with Glootie and an app that Jerry helped him develop which (of course) backfired on him. In the end, Jerry and Morty were able to prevail, but the more interesting storyline was how the app kept changing everyone’s love interests, keeping people distracted from the real-world issues.

Also, a nice touch was how Jerry had no soul mate according to his app and Beth’s soul mate was Ted Danson. But they both chose to ignore that and made the conscious choice to be together.

We also learned that Rick is a “shy pooper” and had the most phenomenal location on a secret planet where he would use the toilet. A simple alien named Tony found his location and most of the episode consisted of a battle for control of that toilet. In the end, Rick created the perfect prank but Tony could never experience because he died first. And Rick looked really depressed about the whole thing. We’re left with a question at the end: Was Rick sad about Tony’s death because he couldn’t play the ultimate prank on him, or did he really miss having that potential friendship with Tony?

And let’s not forget that after-credits scene with Jerry. Jerry’s version of heaven is a place where he has a lot of respect, even if he’s doing a simple job of delivering water.

Five new episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. One episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights. Tonight is the third episode.

Season 4 is supposed to be 10 episodes long, but the trailer only mentioned five episodes. However, Justin Roiland tweeted on November 10 that the new season is going to be 10 episodes long for sure. It looks like that means five episodes will air in 2019, then a holiday hiatus, and then five more.

What did you think of Episode 2 last week? Why do you think Rick was so sad? Take our poll below and let us know.

