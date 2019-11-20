How to Watch UMass vs Rider Basketball Online

The UMass Minutemen look to extend their early-season unbeaten mark when they host the Rider Broncs on Wednesday night.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Rider vs UMass

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Rider vs UMass live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Rider vs UMass Preview

The UMass Minutemen (4-0) put their early-season unbeaten mark on the line on Wednesday night when they play host to one of the MAAC’s preseason favorites, the Rider Broncs (2-1).

UMass will be looking to start the season 5-0 for the first time since 2013-2014, which was the last time they made the NCAA Tournament.

The Minutemen are coming off a rout of Central Connecticut State on Saturday when they put up their highest point total of the season in the 89-43 win.

UMass is shooting 49 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range and has scored 79-plus points in three of their four contests.

Five players are averaging double-digit points per game for the Minutemen led by Sean East II, who is averaging 14.3 ppg.

Wednesday night will be the first of a three-game stretch for UMass this week as a part of the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

The Minutemen will travel down to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut to take on the defending national champion, No. 7 Virginia on Saturday and face the winner of St. John’s and Arizona State on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rider is coming off their first loss of the season, when they were blown out by Arizona State on the road on Sunday, 92-55.

The Broncs, who were picked to finish second in the MAAC, won their first two games of the season against Coppin State and Delaware State.

Redshirt junior forward Frederick Scott averaged 17.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in those first two wins and was named MAAC Player of the Week on Nov. 11.

Rider returns four starters from a team that finished tied for second in the MAAC last regular season.

The Broncs formidable inside presence that has contributed to a team average of 49 rebounds per game this season, has caught the attention of UMass coach Matt McCall.

“I’m very concerned with their size and physicality,” McCall said. “They’ve got three all-league players and a fourth that’s probably really, really close. When you return four guys that are averaging double figures and essentially all five starters, that’s a dangerous, dangerous basketball team.”

UMass has won all nine games against Rider in the all-time series, including the last meeting, 78-67, on Dec. 22, 2016.

ODDS:

UMass -6.5

Total Points Over/Under: 150