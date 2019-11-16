How to Watch Rutgers vs St. Bonaventure Basketball Online

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball team will meet the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday in the James Naismith Classic.

How to Watch Rutgers vs St. Bonaventure

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be on TSN in Canada and won’t be on TV in the United States, but those in the US can watch it live on ESPN+

Rutgers vs St. Bonaventure Preview

The Scarlet Knights, who have yet to play outside their gym, are 3-0, having sandwiched narrow victories against the Bryant Bulldogs and the Drexel Dragons around a blowout of the Niagara Purple Eagles.

On Wednesday, Rutgers trailed Drexel by one at halftime before securing a 62-57 win.

“They pose many problems,” Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell said of the Dragons, according to 247Sports. “They have big size and good coaches. I felt we weathered the storm and had a couple of runs. They went on a run and we went on a run to finish it out, but I like that down the stretch in the last four minutes, we sat down and guarded and made some big stops when we had to.”

Junior guard Geo Baker and sophomore forward Ron Harper Jr. had 13 points apiece to lead Rutgers. Baker played a game-high 36 minutes, racking up 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

“I have great teammates and great coaches who trust me to make a play,” he said, per 247Sports. “I am happy that I did and happy that we knocked down some free throws at the end.”

Harper grabbed a team-high 8 rebounds to go with 2 steals and a block.

“I think as his coach, he did a great job,” Pikiell said of Harper, per 247Sports. “I really liked his defense today, certainly the last two games he’s really stepped it up in that area.”

The Bonnies are winless in three tries, most recently falling to the Siena Saints 78-65 on Tuesday in their first road test of the season.

The Saints carried a massive advantage at the free-throw line, going 22-of-29 from the stripe; the Bonnies went 7-of-7.

“We had a hard time keeping them out of the paint,” St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said, according to The Daily Gazette. “To me, that was the key.”

St. Bonaventure will again be without second-year big man Osun Osunniyi. The Atlantic 10 preseason all-defensive team selection sustained a bone bruise on his right knee in the team’s season-opening loss to the Ohio Bobcats. Reports at the time indicated he’d be out for up to a month.

“When it’s a player of his caliber, it’s never good,” Schmidt said, according to The Buffalo News. “But it gives another guy an opportunity to come in. We stress all the time that you never know when your name is going to get called.”