How to Watch St. Louis vs Eastern Washington Basketball Online

Saint Louis and Eastern Washington will put their early season undefeated records on the line as they face off on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena.

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs St. Louis

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Watch St. Louis vs EWU on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of several Saint Louis and A10 basketball games this season, plus other college basketball and live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch St. Louis vs Eastern Washington live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Eastern Washington vs St. Louis Preview

Saint Louis got hot last year in the postseason, winning the Atlantic 10 tournament to punch their NCAA tournament ticket. They were picked to finish seventh in the A-10 this year.

The Billikens knocked off Florida Gulf Coast in their opener and followed that up by beating Valparaiso 81-70 last time out.

Guards Jordan Goodwin and Demarius Jacobs led the way, combining for 42 points.

The focus for Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford has been rebounding. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Saint Louis improved from 275th in the country in rebound margin in Ford’s first year to 17th last season and jumped from 309th in offensive rebounding to fifth.

“Even if you don’t want to rebound, coach Ford is going to find something inside you to get you to rebound, make you want to rebound,” guard Fred Thatch Jr. told the Post-Dispatch.

They won the rebounding battle against FGSU 41-28 and did so against Valpo 40-33.

“It’s really our effort and mindset at the time,” French said. “We should be outrebounding teams by a lot. The other night we talked about it in the huddle, and coach Ford told us at halftime what we needed to do. We know what we can do and it’s one of the key focuses in the game.”

Jacob Davison had 25 points the last time out for Eastern Washington, helping the Eagles to a 74-66 victory over Seattle. Eastern Washington had to erase a nine-point second half deficit to notch the victory.

“It wasn’t a pretty game, but we got it done and the guys in our locker room are very, very excited,” Eastern coach Shantay Legans told the Seattle Times.

After a 16-18 season, the Eagles enter the season with some high hopes, being picked first in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll. That has a lot to do with forward Mason Peatling, Davidson and Kim Aiken Jr.

“The last couple of years we’ve been lucky enough to get to the championship game but lost to Montana both times,” Legans said prior to the season. “The players think that a lot, and I’ve thought about that all the time.

“We just have to get better, and that come tournament time we have the depth to get back.”

Saint Louis is an 8.5-point home favorite for the game. The total is set at 141.5.