How to Watch Saint Louis vs Valparaiso Basketball Online

Both Saint Louis and Valparaiso won their openers and will try to turn the early success into a winning streak when they clash on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena.

Valparaiso vs Saint Louis Preview

Saint Louis got hot last year in the postseason, winning the Atlantic 10 tournament to punch their NCAA tournament ticket. They were picked to finish seventh in the A-10 this year.

The Billikens return key players in Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French, but they’re also excited about the addition of freshman guard Yuri Collins.

“I try not to talk about freshmen too much too early,” Travis Ford said. “Sometimes that’s not the case, with Hasahn and Jordan who had no choice but to come in and start. But a guy like Yuri Collins has earned the right for me to talk about him because of his toughness and his competitiveness. How hard he plays, every single second. And he’s extremely unselfish.”

In the Billikens opener, Collins notched 8 points and 9 rebounds. French and Goodwin combined for 38 points as Saint Louis coasted to a 89-67 victory over Florida Gulf Coast.

Valparaiso won a 79-77 thriller of an opener against Toledo, behind a career-high 23 points from Ryan Fazekas. With the game tied late, Javon Freeman-Liberty hit the game-winner with 4 seconds left and added 19 points.

“During the last timeout, I just said: ‘Throw the shot in,’” said head coach Matt Lottich said. “I didn’t know who was going to shoot it, but Javon got a good look and made it. I was really impressed with the way our defense played at the end because there were still four seconds left. Daniel picked up the ball and didn’t let them get a three off. It was a great win.”

Lottich was also impressed with big man Emil Freese-Vilien, who provided some offense around the rim.

“Emil has been putting in hard work every single day. It’s not a surprise. You see the baskets, but I see the defense. I see him not messing up rotations and taking the challenge of guarding a heck of a player–their center–and doing a great job on him,” Lottich said. “Everyone has confidence in him, from the coaching staff to the players. It was great to see him play well.”

Valparaiso hasn’t made the since the 2014-15 season and have finished with losing seasons each of the last two years since making the move to the Missouri Valley Conference.

Saint Louis is a 9.5-point home favorite for the game.