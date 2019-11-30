How to Watch St. Francis vs Saint Joseph’s Basketball Online

The St. Francis Red Flash basketball team will host the Saint Joseph’s Hawks at Hagan Arena on Saturday.

How to Watch St. Francis vs Saint Joseph's

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

St. Francis vs Saint Joseph’s Preview

The Hawks have dropped four straight, most recently losing to the Towson Tigers 76-64 to fall to 2-5 on the season.

Redshirt junior Ryan Daly led Saint Joseph’s with 13 points and 3 assists, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds.

Playing in his first season since taking a mandatory year off following his transfer from the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, Daly’s averaging 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, all team highs.

Before the campaign, first-year Hawks head coach Billy Lange said he’d be more likely to empower Daly rather than try to rein him in.

“Let him loose,” Lange said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, “more on that side. … I can think he can elevate confidence in his teammates, because they know he will fight. … Can you be that competitive and bring your teammates along as well? He can bring them along with him.”

In 2017-18, Daly’s last season with Delaware, he averaged a team-high 17.5 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

Listed at 6 feet, 5 inches and 225 pounds on the school’s athletics department website, he told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he lost 2% body fat over the summer.

“I changed my eating habits,” Daly said, per the paper. “It wasn’t Wawa every night. I decided I was going to eat healthier, limit soda. I grew up a little. I looked at myself and didn’t want to just bully my way to the basket.”

The Red Flash have lost two straight, falling to 2-4.

They haven’t played in a week, most recently suffering an 80-65 road defeat to the Florida State Seminoles.

Playing without second-leading scorer Isaiah Blackmon, the Red Flash shot just 20-of-54 (37%) from the field and turned the ball over 21 times.

In Blackmon’s absence, fellow forward Myles Thompson stepped up, scoring a career-high 23 points while shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 4-of-5 from distance.

“He’s not afraid of the moment,” St. Francis head coach Rob Krimmel said, according to The Associated Press. “He’s a talented kid. When those shots start falling, it’s neat to see him experience that moment. He’s the consummate team player. His attitude has been fantastic.”

Senior guard Keith Braxton, whose 16 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game lead the RedFlash, struggled against the Seminoles, shooting 2-of-9 for 9 points and coughing up 5 turnovers.

“I thought we did some really good things today and some not so good things,” Krimmel said, according to the school’s athletics department. “We are still trying to find our rhythm and put it all together but we took a step in the right direction in some areas today.”