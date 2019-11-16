How to Watch Temple vs La Salle Basketball Online

The Temple Owls basketball team will play the La Salle Explorers at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Saturday in the Big 5 series.

Temple vs La Salle Preview

The Owls are 2-0, having most recently bested the Morgan State Bears 75-57 at home a week ago.

Temple shot just 24-of-65 from the field and 20-of-32 from the free-throw line, but they turned the ball over just six times. The Bears racked up 19 turnovers

“When you look at the numbers, we went to the free-throw line 32 times,” Owls head coach Aaron McKie said, according to The Temple News. “I’ll take that all day. We were attacking. We really still didn’t get to the backend of our plays like I wanted. Again, I’ll take the aggression. We just have to continue to work and get better on the offensive side.”

Owls guard Nate Pierre-Louis finished the contest with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals, all game highs. He said his effort on defense has encouraged his teammates’ aggression on that end of the floor.

“I think it’s because I’m a captain now,” the junior said, per The Temple News. “I have to be locked into this team. I had to stay patient. Now, it’s time for us to lock in. I told my teammates to try to be defenders in your position and do your job every single day. Coaches tell me to anchor the defense and I’m gonna keep doing my job.”

Senior guard Quinton Rose dropped 16 points to go with 6 rebounds for Temple, and junior forward De’Vondre Perry came off the bench to score 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting (2-of-3 from 3-point range).

“[Perry] provided a big spark for us,” McKie said, per The Temple News. “It provides us with a bit more spacing. He knocked down a big three for us to give us a little more separation. He hit another big three for us in the corner. It certainly helps when you have guys out there on the floor who can make big shots for you.”

The Explorers fell to 1-1 on Wednesday, losing to the Penn Quakers 75-59 in the opener of the Big 5 series at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

La Salle senior guard Isiah Deas came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points. The Quakers crushed the Explorers on the offensive glass, grabbing 16 boards on offense. La Salle managed just 3 offensive rebounds.

“They really came out like an experienced veteran team that was fired up by a disappointing loss,” La Salle head coach Ashley Howard, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “They shared the ball, they dominated us on the glass.”