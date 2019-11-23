How to Watch Texas State vs Appalachian State Football Online

The No. 24 Appalachian State Mountaineers football team will host the Texas State Bobcats in Sun Belt play on Saturday.

Texas State vs Appalachian State Preview

At 9-1 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt play, the Mountaineers hold a one-game game advantage over the Georgia Eagles for the East Division’s berth to the conference title game.

However, having suffered their only loss against the Eagles, the defending conference champs will need to best the Bobcats to guarantee their spot in the big game.

Last week, the Mountaineers took care of business against the Georgia State Panthers, blasting them 56-27 despite trailing by 14 late in the first quarter.

“Obviously it’s a good win, excited about the way our team came back from the 21-7 deficit, scored 49-unanswered points. I’ve never been a part of that in my career coaching,” Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Monday, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “It was a great testament to our senior class, to the leaders on our team, to the resolve of those guys to keep fighting. Speaking of our senior class, this is senior week where we honor our seniors. Extremely proud of this group of men.”

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas threw a pick six with 1:38 remaining in the first period to put his team in the 21-7 hole. On the ensuing possession, he led a five-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in his finding wideout Corey Sutton for a 20-yard touchdown.

Thomas completed 19 of 31 passes for 256 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added 52 yards and a score on the ground.

“You know, I was extremely proud of Zac,” Drinkwitz said, per the Winston-Salem Journal. “His mindset when we threw that interception, he came right off the sideline and told everybody ‘Hey, that’s me, we’re going to get it back.’”

The Bobcats fell to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in conference play last week, losing to the Troy Trojans 63-27 at home.

Troy carried only a slight advantage in yards from scrimmage, 471-416, but dominated the turnover battle — Texas State quarterback Tyler Vitt threw a quartet of interceptions, while the Trojans didn’t cough the ball up.

“They (interceptions) killed a lot of the momentum,” Texas State head coach Jake Spavital said, according to The University Star. “As an offense, we were moving the ball, but we could have been efficient with what we did. (We were) talking about 71 snaps (but) we should have about 90 snaps.”

The Bobcats haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2014.

“I want to thank these seniors,” Spavital said, per The University Star. “They have been through a lot and there are a lot of ups and downs in that locker room. That group of kids is strong and resilient, (I) just hate to see the look in their eyes. When we look back we are going to say that they built something special.”