Texas Tech vs Texas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Texas Longhorns football team will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 play on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:







Texas Tech vs Texas Preview

The Longhorns dropped their second straight last week, losing to the Baylor Bears 24-10 on the road to fall to 6-5 on the year and 4-4 in Big 12 play.

Each team amassed just 391 yards from scrimmage, but the Longhorns committed 9 accepted penalties for 104 yards. The Bears, who guaranteed their place in the conference title game with the victory, gave up just 35 penalty yards.

“They’ve got a special season going. You can tell there’s a lot of chemistry on that team,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said of Baylor, according to The Associated Press. “We knew what we were going to be up against.”

It’s been a disappointing season for the Longhorns. Last year, in their second season under Herman, they went 10-4 and bested the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. It was the team’s first campaign with double-digit wins since they had nine straight seasons of 10 or more victories from 2001 to 2009.

“I’m not shaken,” Herman said Monday, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “I’m not going to bury my head in the sand. It’s my job to make sure that we play to the level that is expected at the University of Texas.”

He added: “So a big charge of mine in the offseason is to find a way to get these guys better developed and put them in better positions to succeed. Then comes the part where the players gotta decide, you know, I want to take the steps that are necessary to be developed.”

The Red Raiders are 4-7 overall and 2-6 in Big 12 play in their first season under head coach Matt Wells.

On Saturday, they fell 30-27 to the Kansas State Wildcats at home. Red Raiders quarterback Jett Duffey connected on 28 of 49 passes for 334 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

“You know, can’t throw two picks. I think that his scrambles were outstanding,” Well said, according to 247Sports. “I thought his demeanor, I thought his verbiage in terms of the things that he did, we have had very little the last couple weeks, mistakes in terms of the plays and the signals and all that. And we changed a lot of stuff this week. He handled that very well.”

The defeat was Texas Tech’s fourth of 3 or fewer points, all in conference play.

“I mean, when you want, if you want to assess talent, it’s the fourth loss with three points or less, we’re pretty close,” Wells said, per 247Sports. “I mean, I don’t think it’s — we are very, very thin in some spots. I think that we have got to build our depth.”