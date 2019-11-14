The Mandalorian Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Episode 2 of The Mandalorian is set to release this Friday, November 15. Exclusive to Disney Plus, this episode will continue the journey of The Mandalorian bounty hunter. Unlike the premiere, the second episode will actually release at 12:00 AM ET, so you can stay up late and watch it if you want!

While the show is exclusive to Disney’s new service, you can watch this show on a variety of platforms including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Fire TV, and other devices via the Disney Plus application.

For the unfamiliar, The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars television series. Set after the events of Return of the Jedi, the show focuses on a bounty hunter tasked with completing a job for a mysterious individual who is allied with the now fallen Empire. Starring Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, and Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian’s first season will run eight episodes.

Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘The Mandalorian’ 6. Select ‘The Mandalorian’ 7. Select Episode 1 8. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Xbox One 1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 11. Select Episode 1 12. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PS4 1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 10. Select Episode 1 11. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Fire TV 1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 9. Select Episode 1 10. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Roku Devices 1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel Where to Stream The Mandalorian Currently, The Mandalorian is only available on Disney Plus. There is no other major service offering this series, so don’t expect it to appear on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or VUDU. Additionally, the episodes are not for purchase right now, so if you want to see the show you’ll need to subscribe to Disney’s service. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see DVDs, Blu-Rays, or digital versions of the show appear once the season concludes at the end of December.

If you are interested in purchasing Disney Plus, it will cost you $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Along with The Mandalorian, this service will also come with all of the Marvel live-action films, Disney animated features, television shows, and other original programs.

The Mandalorian Season 1 Schedule The first season of The Mandalorian is rather small, as the series will only have 8 episodes at the time of writing this. However, creator John Favreau has already confirmed that they have started working on Season 2. There’s no word on when this season will be available or if it will include more episodes than the first season. Here’s the complete schedule for Season 1 of The Mandalorian:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27

The Mandalorian Overview

Release Date: November 12, 2019

Creator: Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm Ltd, Fairview Entertainment

Directors: Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

Rating: N/A

Episode Number: 8

The Mandalorian Episode 1 Recap

—-Spoilers!—-

The first episode of The Mandalorian revolves around introducing the primary character who is lovingly referred to by some thugs as “Mando.” A Mandalorian bounty hunter, the show opens up with him turning in a bounty. When looking for more jobs, he’s informed that a special client is willing to pay handsomely for completing a job. Mando takes the job and meets with the contractor who turns out to be tied to the Empire.

After accepting the job and his payment in Mandalorian iron known as Beskar, he begins his hunt for the target. This leads him to an unknown planet where he discovers a heavily guarded compound. Yet, before he can formulate a plan, an assassin droid known as IG-11 arrives and begins exterminating the guards. With the thugs retreating, the Mandalorian confronts the droid, where it’s revealed that the robot is apart of the same bounty hunting guild.

Both agree to split the bounty right before another wave of enemies arrive. What follows is a lengthy shoot-out that concludes with the bounty hunters slaying the last of the guards. After blasting open the door, the two discover that the bounty was actually for a baby alien that is the same race as Jedi Master Yoda. Both hunters disagree with how to handle the creature, ending in the Mandalorian shooting IG-11 in the head.

The episode ends with The Mandalorian reaching out to take the young alien’s hand.